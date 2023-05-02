Students can get multiple benefits from VPNs, as they can be used to protect your online privacy, and to watch TV shows and films that aren’t available in your country.
Lots of VPNs have introductory discounts, and some companies have dedicated deals just for students. If you would like to take advantage of these, we have rounded up the best deals available right now.
If you would like to know more about the benefits of VPNs, you can check out our beginner’s guide to using a VPN, and read our chart of the best VPNs overall.
We’re also separately looking at the best VPN deals overall. You can also check out further buying advice for students on Tech Advisor, and see our guides for watching BBC iPlayer and HBO Max from abroad.
Best VPN deals for students
Surfshark two-year subscription student discount
From: Surfshark
Was: $336.70 / £308.57
Now: $59.76 / £47.86 + 2 months free (83% off)
Students can get Surfshark for a better price than the standard discount, with an extra month included at a lower cost. After 26 months, the price of this VPN will be billed at the standard rate.
The monthly price that is displayed on the website isn’t what you will actually pay, as it counts the free months as paid and displays the price excluding.
For two years of VPN access (more than what NordVPN’s student plan is offering), this is a great deal – and we have found Surfshark to be reliable and easy to use.
NordVPN one-year subscription student discount
From: NordVPN
Now: $53.88 / £45.88 (45% off)
Students can grab one year of NordVPN for either $53.88 / £45.88 per year, or $4.49 / £3.89 per month via Student Beans. We consider NordVPN to be our best all-round VPN service, and this discount is exclusive to students. It isn’t the cheapest VPN out there, but it gives reliable performance.
You will need a Student Beans account to sign up, which is verified with a certified university email address. US readers can sign up here, whilst UK readers can grab the deal here.
CyberGhost two-year subscription
From: CyberGhost
Was: $337.74 / £313.63
Now: $56.94 / £49.95 (84% off)
CyberGhost is currently offering a two-year subscription with two extra months free at the end.At this price, it’s a good deal for a VPN service that can unblock a lot of popular streaming services.
CyberGhost has apps for Fire TV and Android TV, too, and lets you connect up to seven devices at the same time. It also has thousands of servers around the world.
You’ll find CyberGhost in our roundup of the best VPN services.
PureVPN two-year subscription
From: PureVPN
Was: $657 ($10.95 per month)
Now: $49.95 ($2.08 per month) (81% off)
PureVPN’s two-year deal costs just $49.95 (around £41).That’s $2.08 per month, and you get three free months at the end, giving you 27 months’ access for 10 devices.
As with all the deals here (and with all VPN subscriptions longer than a month), you pay for the full subscription up front – not per month.
Atlas VPN Premium two-year subscription
From: Atlas VPN
Was: $329.70 / £235.92
Now: $49.21 / £40.34 (83% off)
Atlas VPN is owned by Nord Security and is effectively the company’s low-cost alternative to NordVPN.Its current offer gives you an extra three months on top of a two-year subscription, but they’re not really free if you go by the monthly cost that AtlasVPN advertises.
Nevertheless, this is a decent overall price for a 27-month VPN subscription.
Atlas VPN doesn’t tick as many boxes as NordVPN or Surfshark, but if you’re just looking for the low monthly price, then this deal should be tempting, especially as Atlas VPN doesn’t put any restrictions on the number of devices you can use with the service at the same time.