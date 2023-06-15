Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe only started earlier this year, but Kevin Feige has outlined projects in the Multiverse Saga all the way up to Phase Six, which (so far) covers from Spring 2025 to 2027.

Only a few films have been officially confirmed for Phase Six, but if you would like to know what they are and when they will release, we have a guide below. You can also check out a similar article that we have for Phase Five.

Fantastic Four

Starring: TBA

Marvel confirmed that it was creating a Fantastic Four movie all the way back in 2020, but we still don’t have a cast for the film as of yet. Spider-Man’s Jon Watts was meant to be in the director’s chair, but has since departed. He will be replaced by Matt Shakman, with Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer penning the script.

Filming will begin in early 2024.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

Starring: TBA

The fifth Avengers film will focus on Kang the Conqueror, a Marvel villain that was introduced at the end of Loki season 1, and also played a big part in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Kang is a character that transcends through the multiverse, and is expected to be the ‘Thanos’ of this saga.

It is currently unknown if Jonathan Majors will be reprising his role as Kang for this film.

Avengers: Secret Wars

Starring: TBA

The sixth Avengers film is titled after a comics arc that focuses on an alien, shapeshifting race called the Skrulls, who infiltrate the world and replace members of the government – as well as the Avengers. It could end up that some of our heroes aren’t who we think they are…

What other Marvel projects are in the works?

There are several other Marvel films and shows which we know are coming, but have not yet been given specific release dates. That could mean that some of these will come a little earlier than the movies above, and will fit into Phase Five.

Here are the movies and shows we know about so far:

Spider-Man: Freshman Year – Disney+ release date: 2024 (month TBC)

– Disney+ release date: 2024 (month TBC) Marvel Zombies – Disney+ release date: TBC

– Disney+ release date: TBC Armor Wars – Disney+ release date: TBC

– Disney+ release date: TBC Untitled Spider-Man trilogy – Cinema release dates: TBC

– Cinema release dates: TBC Untitled Wakanda Disney+ series – Disney+ release date: TBC

– Disney+ release date: TBC Untitled Shang-Chi sequel: Cinema release date: TBC

We also know that Doctor Strange and Thor will be returning in some capacity, and that Marvel is setting up for the X-Men with the introduction of Mutants in Ms. Marvel.

Disney will likely confirm more release dates in the coming months, and we will update this article accordingly.