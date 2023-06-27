Choosing a new TV can be a complicated process. While the price and screen size will be some of the biggest deciding factors, there is a whole raft of other things to consider. This includes the panel display technology (how do LED, Mini LED, OLED, and Nanocell compare?), as well as smart platform, design and more.

4K Ultra HD resolution and HDR (High Dynamic Range) compatibility is now largely standard – unless you buy a bargain-bin TV special. Although 4K is a logical step up from Full HD, HDR comes in various flavours. In addition to standard HDR10, there’s HLG, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and some other variations, like LG’s HDR Pro and Dolby Vision IQ.

Every aspect can represent a rabbit hole, but ultimately it’s just a question of deciding which suits you best. Like key rivals Samsung and Sony, LG offers a huge variety of TV types, covering the budget, mid-range and premium ends of the market.

Not only is LG’s TV range class-leading, it also has one of the most widely respected smart TV platforms on the market, in the shape of webOS. The latest iteration, dubbed webOS23, delivers a streamlined library along with a huge variety of built-in streaming service apps, including Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+, and Now (subscriptions will likely be required).

There’s also voice compatibility with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, as well as the brand’s own ThinQ AI platform.

In this guide we’ll steer you through the various 2023 models available from LG, where prices range from $299/£219 all the way to $25,000/£25,000, throwing a focus on their key features and attributes. However, keep in mind that LG has not released a brand new model for every series this year.

We review as many LG TVs as possible from the huge range and you can find the top ones in our best TV chart or the best budget TV chart.

LG

LCD LED: Best Budget LG TV

£219/$N/A to £249/$N/A

32-43in

Full HD

LCD LED

View at LG UK

This is a best-selling line of flatscreens for LG in the UK, though sadly these more affordable models aren’t available in America.

The LQ models employ a standard LED backlight but will serve many buyers well thanks to the brand’s webOS smart platform, which comes with Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+ amongst others. UK buyers also get a Freeview Play tuner, so that means all the mainstream catch-up TV channels are on board. Screen sizes are small, spanning 32- through to 43in.

All of LG’s LQ screens are Full HD models, so this isn’t the place to come for 4K. They do offer compatibility with an HDR signal though, so could be a good option for casual console gamers.

The LG LM models boast a slightly higher picture performance, courtesy of a Dynamic Colour enhancer and Dolby Audio processing. If you want a small screen for second room duties, then the prices on these models are certain to appeal.

Best for: Bedrooms, kid’s rooms, casual gaming.

Models to choose from:

LQ630B6LA

LQ63006LA

LM6300PLA

LG

UHD 4K: Best Value LG TV

LG’s UQ range is a gateway to the finer things in life, like 4K UHD and multi-format HDR. These sets combine a solid picture performance with a range of highly desirable smart features. For many, they’ll do exactly what’s needed at a price that won’t startle the fish.

Screen sizes range from 43in, up to a wall-filling 86in on the UR 7-series. Buying tip: most brands tend to have televisions that fit the 7- and 8-series nomenclature, and it’s usually indicative that you’re in a comparable ballpark.

The range-topping UR91 is fashionably slim and has a furniture-friendly rectangular stand. There are only three HDMIs on board though, which could limit your source options.

Handling sound and vision is the brand’s Alpha 5 Gen 6 processor, with ThinQ AI. This silicon is particularly adept at upscaling, which is good news if you have a large collection of HD Blu-rays hanging around.

Smart Voice Control is available via Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. The screens are also compatible with Apple AirPlay, and there is smart home control with Matter and Apple Home.

The UR range runs the latest iteration of webOS, which in addition to having a wide range of streaming apps on tap, also allows family members to set up different user profiles.

HDR options here include LG’s own HDR Pro, which is a dynamic tone mapping technology for static HDR sources. The set also has Filmmaker mode, for movie fans who would rather turn off extraneous processing. Both of these continue up the range.

Gamers are catered for too. There’s LG’s game dashboard and optimiser, plus HGiG HDR support. There’s no High Frame Rate support for 4K 120fps though. These TVs use a 50Hz panel.

Best for: Everyday viewing, movie nights, 4K gaming.



Models to choose from:

UR78006LK

UR78006LB

UR80006LJ

UR91006LA

LG

NanoCell: Best Mid-Range LG TV

Sitting somewhere between its regular LED fleet and more advanced QNED models, LG’s NanoCell range comes in a wide range of screen sizes, from a bijou 43-incher (models in the US start at 50in) to an 86in monster. These haven’t been refreshed for 2023.

NanoCell models boast a nanoparticle filter for greater colour vibrancy and have a more advanced backlighting system. The end result is excellent wide colour fidelity and very good off-angle viewing. The sets still suffer from slightly washed out blacks though, like their cheaper LED stablemates.

Handling the heavy picture lifting is an Alpha 5 Gen 5 processor, so expect decent upscaling.

The sets are limited to three HDMI inputs and 60Hz. That said, they do have LG’s dedicated Game interface. All the usual LG smart niceties are on board, courtesy of LG’s ubiquitous webOS platform. Catch-up and streaming services ensure plenty of entertainment options.

Style-wise, the NanoCell screens are a cut above the brand’s cheaper LED models, with a wafer-thin bezel and sculptured centre stand.

Best for: Living room viewing, home cinema, 4K gaming.

Models to choose from:

NANO76

NANO81

LG

QNED Mini-LED: Best LG TV for Gaming

QNED represents a significant step up in display technology from vanilla flavoured LED and NanoCell. What we’re looking at here is Mini-LED, a backlighting system that uses a plethora of mini LED lights to illuminate the LCD panel, coupled with a Quantum Dot NanoCell filter.

This combination of tech ensures superior levels of brightness and greater precision when it comes to light control, so HDR handling is more precise, black levels are deeper and images have huge dynamic pop.

You’ll find upwards of 30,000 LED bulbs on the brand’s largest QNED sets, with 2,500 dimming zones, so when it comes to performance, QNED has a clear advantage over edge-lit LED and full-array local dimming rivals.

Behind the glass, you’ll find an Alpha 7 Gen 6 processor. HDR support adds Dolby Vision IQ, which is able to compensate for changes in ambient lighting conditions in your viewing room.

The models also have four HDMI inputs with support for High Frame Rate 4K 120Hz gameplay. This, coupled with support for VRR and no screen burn fears, make them a very attractive screen range for gamers.

Best for: Home cinema, high-end gaming.

Models to choose from:

QNED816RE

QNED826RE

QNED80URA (US)

QNED80ARA (US)

LG evo G3 2023 LG Electronics

OLED: Best LG TV for Movies

With self-lit pixels and no need for a backlight, OLED screens are widely regarded as the best option when it comes to watching movies at home. They’re capable of perfect deep blacks, vibrant colours and brilliant dynamics. Images are really cinematic.

LG offers a variety of OLED screens for 2023, from the entry-level B3, through to the C3 and G3. Screens sizes range from 42- up to 83in. If you hanker after an 8K OLED, then there’s the Z3 model in 77- and 88in screen sizes.

Last year, LG offered an even cheaper A2 model, and has announced a follow-up with the A3. However, this is not yet on sale in the US or UK.

The hot ticket item in the LG OLED 2023 lineup is the G3, which this year benefits from a new WOLED panel which makes it up to 70% brighter than a conventional OLED TV. However, the C3 still has an impressive panel.

The G3 and C3 models have the latest LG processor, the Alpha 9 Gen 6. If you opt for a B3 you’ll be working with an Alpha 9 Gen 6 processor. The top of the 4K range G3 is designed primarily for wall-hanging – so there’s no pedestal stand in the box.

Picture quality is sensational. LG’s AI Picture Pro technology incorporates upgraded upscaling, and enhanced dynamic tone mapping, able to more accurately analyse a picture in real time and apply appropriate processing.

The C3 and G3 boast four HDMI inputs, all capable of 4K 120fps support. All LG OLEDs feature the brand’s Game Optimiser dashboard, and have extensive VRR (variable refresh rate) support.

The smart platform is webOS 23 (no surprise), coupled with Freeview Play in the UK, so there’s plenty of streaming content and catch-up options, plus smart home interaction, including voice support from Google and Alexa.

The cheaper B3 models use regular OLED glass but they still handle 4K 120Hz gaming and have support for VRR Nvidia G-Sync and AMD Freesync Premium.

If you’re looking for a TV and monitor hybrid, then you could also consider the LG OLED Evo Flex. Based on the C2 TV, this 42in panel can go from flat to curved, and comes with customisable RGB back lighting for further immersion.

Best for: High-end home cinema, next-gen console gaming.

Models to choose from:

B3

C3

G3

Z3 (8K)

LX3Q6LA (Evo Flex)

LG

Objet Collection: Best LG TVs for Interior Decor

£1,699/$1,799 to £5,999/$1,999

42- to 65in

4k UHD OLED

View at LG UK

If you’re desiring an OLED TV with a difference, cast your peepers over the Object Collection, which takes a different approach to TV design.

There’s the Posé, which is a rival to the Samsung Serif. This comes with a beige fabric finish on the body, and a four-legged design that makes a statement in whatever room it is put in. It comes in three sizes, from 42- to 55in.

The back is designed to neatly tuck away cables, and even show off other media such as books, magazines and postcards. The panel can also act as a decorative art piece thanks to the included screensavers.

The build is paired with an Alpha 9 Gen 5 processor, an 120Hz Evo OLED panel and webOS 22.

For high-end luxury, there’s the Objet Easel (a 2022 UK model). This features a fabric cover which drops to reveal the full beauty of its 4K screen when powered up, or it can be lowered partially, allowing the display to convey music track info, or news and weather feeds.

The fabric cover is from Danish textile maker Kvadrat, and is interchangeable. There’s a choice of three hues to suit your decor: Beige, Redwood and Green.

There’s no compromise when it comes to performance. The set is built around a Brightness boosting Evo OLED 120Hz panel, powered by an Alpha 9 Gen 5 processor, and features an 80W 4.2 channel sound system.

In many respects, it’s comparable to the 2022 C2, with a webOS 22 smart platform, copious streaming options and voice interaction with Google and Alexa.

Best for: Interiors, high design.

Models to choose from:

LX1Q6LA (Posé)

Art90 (Easel)

Where to buy LG TVs

LG

Buying from the official LG store seems like the most obvious and sensible thing to do here. You might even be able to get a discount code if you sign up for a membership.

However, LG is more likely to sell its TVs at full price and, in our experience, often doesn’t have all the sizes of a particular model available. Buying from third-party retailers might get you a cheaper price as well as additional offers such as a discounted soundbar or a free gift. Look out for the cheapest prices around sales events such as Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday.

Those in the US can also head to the official Samsung store or buy from Amazon, BestBuy, Newegg, Target, Walmart, Costco and B&H.

You can buy LG TVs in the UK from the likes of Amazon, John Lewis, Laptops Direct, AO, Argos, Currys PC World, Very, Box and more.