What is the next Marvel movie and when does it release?

This year we’ve had two Marvel films: Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

The last film hit cinemas on 3 May 2023, and was a triumphant send off to our beloved Guardians.

Here is everything you need to know about the next Marvel film – you can also read up on how to watch the Marvel movies in order.

What is the next MCU movie?

The next Marvel film currently on the schedule is The Marvels, the sequel to the 2019 flick, Captain Marvel.

Carol Danvers is back, and she is researching into a wormhole linked to the Kree. However, her powers become entangled with Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau, with the trio swapping places. They must team up to discover why this is happening.

When does The Marvels release?

Sadly, there is a bit of wait for the next MCU film. The Marvels will release on 10 November 2023. However, before then you’ll get to watch both Secret Invasion and Loki season 2.

Watch the official trailer below: