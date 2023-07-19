Home / How-To / Entertainment How-To
How to get Paramount+ for free on Sky

If you have Sky Q, Sky Glass or Sky Stream, then you can get an additional streaming platform for free
Hannah Cowton
By Hannah Cowton
Senior Staff Writer, Tech Advisor JUL 19, 2023 10:53 am BST
Image: Paramount

Paramount+ is the home of multiple live-action Star Trek TV shows and the live-action Halo series, as well as one of the biggest films of 2022, Top Gun: Maverick.

Paramount+ costs £6.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for most people. However, if you have Sky Cinema included in your Sky Glass, Sky Q or Sky Stream TV package, then you can sign up to the streaming platform for free.

Here is how to sign up for Paramount+ for free via Sky – you can also check out our guide to watching Paramount+ from anywhere in the world.  

How to activate Paramount+ on Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream

At a glance
  • Time to complete: 10 minutes
  • Materials required: Sky Q, Sky Glass or Sky Stream, TV and smartphone/PC
1.

Turn on your Sky device and search for ‘Paramount +’ in My Sky and then Sky Shop

How to get Paramount+ for free with Sky

Chris Martin

You can also find the app by saying ‘Paramount +’ into your voice remote

2.

Click on ‘Get Paramount+’ 

How to get Paramount+ for free with Sky

Chris Martin

There is also an option to sign in, but that is only for existing Paramount+ customers

3.

Click ‘continue’ when the privacy notice shows up 

How to get Paramount+ for free

Chris Martin

You can read the full Paramount+ privacy notice in the URL listed above

4.

Confirm your Paramount+ subscription, which comes at no extra cost 

How to get Paramount+ for free

Chris Martin

If you are already subscribed to Paramount+, be sure to cancel this so you aren’t billed unnecessarily

5.

Scan the QR code that appears on the screen using your phone or tablet

How to get Paramount+ for free

Chris Martin

Alternatively, you can use a PC or laptop and head to the URL also displayed on the screen

6.

Sign in with your Sky iD account and enter your Sky details to confirm your subscription, and then create a Paramount+ account

How to get Paramount+ for free in the UK

Chris Martin

You should get email confirmation through once you’re signed up

7.

Once this is created your account should be activated – sign in on your Sky device to watch

How to get Paramount+ for free

Chris Martin

You can also sign in from any other device, such as a laptop, mobile or tablet

 

Can you get Paramount+ for free with a Now subscription? 

Unfortunately, no. If you have a Now Entertainment or Now Cinema Membership, this won’t also allow you to claim a free subscription to Paramount+. There are, however, a lot of Paramount owned movies available to stream on the Now library. 

Membership costs start from £9.99 per month, and Now does have some bundles available for new customers.  

, Senior Staff Writer

Hannah Cowton is a Senior Staff Writer at Tech Advisor and Macworld, working across entertainment, consumer technology and lifestyle. Her interests and specialities lie in streaming services, film and television reviews and rumours, gaming, wearables and smart home products. She's also the creator of The London Geek, a geek culture and lifestyle blog.

