How to get Paramount+ for free on Sky

Paramount+ is the home of multiple live-action Star Trek TV shows and the live-action Halo series, as well as one of the biggest films of 2022, Top Gun: Maverick.

Paramount+ costs £6.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for most people. However, if you have Sky Cinema included in your Sky Glass, Sky Q or Sky Stream TV package, then you can sign up to the streaming platform for free.

Here is how to sign up for Paramount+ for free via Sky – you can also check out our guide to watching Paramount+ from anywhere in the world.

How to activate Paramount+ on Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream

At a glance Time to complete: 10 minutes

Materials required: Sky Q, Sky Glass or Sky Stream, TV and smartphone/PC 1. Turn on your Sky device and search for ‘Paramount +’ in My Sky and then Sky Shop Chris Martin You can also find the app by saying ‘Paramount +’ into your voice remote 2. Click on ‘Get Paramount+’ Chris Martin There is also an option to sign in, but that is only for existing Paramount+ customers 3. Click ‘continue’ when the privacy notice shows up Chris Martin You can read the full Paramount+ privacy notice in the URL listed above 4. Confirm your Paramount+ subscription, which comes at no extra cost Chris Martin If you are already subscribed to Paramount+, be sure to cancel this so you aren’t billed unnecessarily 5. Scan the QR code that appears on the screen using your phone or tablet Chris Martin Alternatively, you can use a PC or laptop and head to the URL also displayed on the screen 6. Sign in with your Sky iD account and enter your Sky details to confirm your subscription, and then create a Paramount+ account Chris Martin You should get email confirmation through once you’re signed up 7. Once this is created your account should be activated – sign in on your Sky device to watch Chris Martin You can also sign in from any other device, such as a laptop, mobile or tablet

Can you get Paramount+ for free with a Now subscription?

Unfortunately, no. If you have a Now Entertainment or Now Cinema Membership, this won’t also allow you to claim a free subscription to Paramount+. There are, however, a lot of Paramount owned movies available to stream on the Now library.

Membership costs start from £9.99 per month, and Now does have some bundles available for new customers.