How to get Paramount+ for free on Sky

Paramount+ is the home of multiple live-action Star Trek TV shows and the live-action Halo series, as well as one of the biggest films of 2022, Top Gun: Maverick.
Paramount+ costs £6.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for most people. However, if you have Sky Cinema included in your Sky Glass, Sky Q or Sky Stream TV package, then you can sign up to the streaming platform for free.
Here is how to sign up for Paramount+ for free via Sky – you can also check out our guide to watching Paramount+ from anywhere in the world.
How to activate Paramount+ on Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream
- Time to complete: 10 minutes
- Materials required: Sky Q, Sky Glass or Sky Stream, TV and smartphone/PC
Turn on your Sky device and search for ‘Paramount +’ in My Sky and then Sky Shop
You can also find the app by saying ‘Paramount +’ into your voice remote
Click on ‘Get Paramount+’
There is also an option to sign in, but that is only for existing Paramount+ customers
Click ‘continue’ when the privacy notice shows up
You can read the full Paramount+ privacy notice in the URL listed above
Confirm your Paramount+ subscription, which comes at no extra cost
If you are already subscribed to Paramount+, be sure to cancel this so you aren’t billed unnecessarily
Scan the QR code that appears on the screen using your phone or tablet
Alternatively, you can use a PC or laptop and head to the URL also displayed on the screen
Sign in with your Sky iD account and enter your Sky details to confirm your subscription, and then create a Paramount+ account
You should get email confirmation through once you’re signed up
Once this is created your account should be activated – sign in on your Sky device to watch
You can also sign in from any other device, such as a laptop, mobile or tablet
Can you get Paramount+ for free with a Now subscription?
Unfortunately, no. If you have a Now Entertainment or Now Cinema Membership, this won’t also allow you to claim a free subscription to Paramount+. There are, however, a lot of Paramount owned movies available to stream on the Now library.
Membership costs start from £9.99 per month, and Now does have some bundles available for new customers.