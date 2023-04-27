PlayStation 5 Slim: Everything you need to know

The PlayStation 5 has been out for a couple of years now, so rumours are starting to appear about a potential slimline version that would continue the trend set by all the PlayStations that have come before.

With the PS5 being the largest console Sony has ever released, the PlayStation 5 Slim can’t arrive soon enough. Here’s what we know so far.

When will the PS5 Slim be released?

There’s no official release date announced at the time of writing, in fact Sony hasn’t even confirmed it will release a PS5 Slim. But, as this has been the pattern since the first PlayStation launched, we think it’s very likely indeed.

Insider Gaming has reported that Sony is working on a slimmed down PS5 with a detachable disk drive, and that this will launch some time around September 2023, which means the reveal could be very soon indeed.

For the past few generations, Sony has tended to introduce the Slim edition about 3-4 years after the initial console appeared. We also saw the introduction of a Pro model with the PS4, launching around the same time as the PS4 Slim.

Rumours have already appeared around a PlayStation 5 Pro coming either in 2023 or 2024, so it seems probable that we may see the PlayStation 5 Slim takes its bow then, though Insider Gaming thinks the Pro model will be next year, a while after the Slim.

How much will the PS5 Slim cost?

Along with smaller dimensions, the Slim models also tend to come with lower price tags. With the PlayStation 4 we saw these prices:

PlayStation 4 – $399/£349/€399 (launch price)

PlayStation 4 Pro – $399/£349/€399

PlayStation 4 Slim – $299/£259/€299

So, when the Pro model arrived it took the price points over from the original PS4, with the PS4 Slim getting an effective price cut of $100/£100/€100.

If Sony repeats this with the PS5 Pro and Slim models, then they may look like this:

PlayStation 5 – $499/£449/€499

PlayStation 5 Pro – $499/£449/€499

PlayStation 5 Slim – $399/£349/€399

There is another model in the PS5 lineup though, in the form of the PlayStation 5 Digital consoles that omits a physical drive for game discs but comes in cheaper at $399/£359/€399. Sony didn’t release a digital edition of the PS4 but with digital downloads being far more prevalent in this generation, it does seem more likely that it could appear. Whether the digital model would get the same kind of reduction remains questionable, but we’d certainly like to see one.

To see how they compare, take a look at our PS5 Standard vs PS5 Digital rundown.

What kind of specs and features will we see in the PS5 Slim?

As with the PS4 and PS4 Slim, there’s a very good chance that the PS5 Slim will be almost exactly the same as its bigger brother in terms of features and specs. With the previous generation we did see the smaller variant shed a couple of ports due to size constraints (AUX and Optical), but other than that they were basically the same. Sony did come up with ways to increase the power efficiency of the newer version, allowing a smaller power supply and thus more compact casing, so we might see that in the PS5 Slim.

Obviously, the main change will likely be the design. As mentioned before, the PS5 is a bit of a monster when it comes to size, and its design is somewhat divisive as the white, modern aesthetic doesn’t sit well in all people’s homes, especially when it’s such a large device.

So, smaller and cheaper is the order of the day. Which is a win in our books.

The Insider Gaming report claims that this will partly be achieved by making the console’s disk drive separate, connected to the console via an additional USB-C port on the back (and also sold separately, in case you need a replacement). The question then would simply be whether this version of the hardware is just the same as the current PS5 Digital but with an optional external disk drive, or whether Sony has made it smaller again than that model.

One YouTuber recently decided he didn’t want to wait for Sony to redesign its console, so he did it himself, with rather impressive results.

We doubt Sony will go down the steampunk route of copper and water-cooling, but if it does, then Matt from DIYPerks deserves a few pints for his troubles.

Until then, here's our selection of the best PlayStation 5 games as well as a roundup of the best consoles currently available.