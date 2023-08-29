Air fryers must be the most talked-about kitchen appliance of the moment, and with good reason. They are much more versatile than you’d expect – they’re not just for beige frozen food. You can use them to roast, bake – and even make an excellent cheese toastie.

We’ve tested some of the best, from straightforward, dial-controlled appliances, to combination air fryers, to dual-zone and smart air fryers.

If you’re wondering what an air fryer is – well, it’s not really a fryer at all. It’s essentially a mini convection oven, so you can use it to cook anything you would in a conventional oven. It’ll mean tweaking your favourite recipes to get the best results, but ask the legion of people who have switched their daily cooking from oven to air fryer and they’ll tell you it’s well worth it.

There are good reasons to invest in an air fryer. They cook more quickly than an oven, are easier to clean, give crispy results without the need to add extra oil and, perhaps most importantly now – when bills are skyrocketing – they’ll use significantly less electricity than oven cooking. And depending on the model you choose, you can opt for a combination air fryer with a number of cooking methods.

The downside is that it’ll take up a big chunk of your kitchen counter space, so you’ll need to measure up and see what space you have available before you buy.

If you want to know whether you should invest, have a look at our article on whether you should buy an air fryer. And if you need more help on which size and features to go for, read our FAQs under the chart. Otherwise, read on to see our top picks.