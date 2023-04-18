Those looking for an Android tablet might want to hold off on making any purchase at the moment, as a new offering from Chinese giant Xiaomi is out in China, and may well launch internationally before too long.

Here’s what we know about the highly anticipated Xiaomi Pad 6 and Pad 6 Pro.

When will the Xiaomi Pad 6 be released worldwide?

Xiaomi revealed the Pad 6 and Pad 6 Pro on 18 April, at the same event where it unveiled the Xiaomi 13 Ultra phone and the Xiaomi Band 8 wearable.

Unfortunately, while the company confirmed that the 13 Ultra phone will launch internationally “in the next few months,” there was no such promise for either tablet.

Still, it’s likely that at least one model will launch elsewhere – it just might take a while.

The Pad 5 and Pad 5 Pro were first announced in China in August 2021, with the regular model going on sale in the rest of the world months later in early 2022. That means we could expect a similarly lengthy wait this time around – and possibly once again see the Pro stay China-only.

As with most Xiaomi products, we wouldn’t expect to see them available in the US either.

How much does the Xiaomi Pad 6 cost?

In China the Xiaomi Pad 6 starts at ¥1,999 (around $290/£235) for the base 6GB/128GB model, while the Pro starts from ¥2,499 (around $360/£290) for 8GB/128GB.

Chinese prices aren’t always a good guide for other markets unfortunately. Remember that previously the Pro never launched internationally, while the regular Pad 5 started from £369/€349/₹26,999. Expect similar pricing this time, if not a little higher.

What are the Pad 6 specs and features?

Because it’s more likely to get a global release, we’ll start by focussing on the regular Xiaomi Pad 6.

Xiaomi

The 11in LCD screen is the same size and display tech as on last year’s model, but has had a meaty upgrade to a 144Hz refresh rate and a more detailed 2880×1800 resolution, both of which should elevate the tablet for gaming and media consumption.

The Snapdragon 870 chip powering the tablet is the natural follow-up to the 860 used last time, and it comes with the same 6GB RAM and 128GB storage in the base model.

There’s 33W charging for the very slightly larger 8840mAh battery, which should provide some decent longevity.

Xiaomi

The Pro packs a few key upgrades. The big one is a jump to the flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, which is paired with 8GB RAM for further improved performance.

The battery is actually a tiny bit smaller at 8600mAh, but the 67W charging is twice as fast, which should more than make up for that.

The Pro also packs quad speakers, and an impressively detailed 20Mp selfie camera, which should be great for video calls.

Hopefully, the Xiaomi Pad 6 will deliver on all of its promise. If you can’t wait until then, check out our roundup of the best Android tablets to see if something else takes your fancy.