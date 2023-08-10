Disney+ has confirmed that its ad-supported tier is launching across the pond after debuting in America in 2022.

Alongside this, the streaming giant will also be splitting its ad-free subscription into two tiers. If you don’t want to pay more for your streaming, or you still want to access 4K content on the platform, then this change will have an impact.

We have rounded up everything we know about the Disney+ prices increases. You can also check out which Netflix plan is right for you.

When is Disney+ UK going to increase its prices?

Disney+ has confirmed that it will be changing its prices on 1 November 2023.

On this date, it will introduce a new, cheaper ad-supported tier called Standard with Ads. It will also split its ad-free subscription into two: Standard and Premium.

Note that current subscribers on the £7.99 per month ad-free plan will automatically be transferred over to the more expensive Premium plan. They will have to change their subscription to either Standard or Premium if they want to avoid paying the new prices.

Disney has confirmed to Tech Advisor that it will contact customers closer to the date to inform them of the price changes.

How much is the Disney+ price increase?

Disney+ currently costs £7.99 per month and £79.90 per year in the UK. From 1 November 2023, here are the new costs:

Disney+ Standard with Ads: £4.99 per month (no annual plan offered)

Disney+ Standard: £7.99 per month or £79.90 per year

Disney+ Premium: £10.99 per month or £109.90 per year

As stated, current ad-free subscribers will automatically pay £3 more per month/£30 more per year, unless they change or cancel their subscription.

What are the differences between the Disney+ plans?

If you want to keep streaming in 4K, then you’ll need to be on the Premium Disney+ tier.

Disney+ Standard with Ads and Standard will have content capped at 1080p, will offer two concurrent streams and audio only in 5.1 and Stereo formats. Disney+ Premium will include 4K UHD and HDR content, four concurrent streams and Dolby Atmos support.

Only the ad-free tiers have downloads available.

How to avoid the Disney+ price increase

If you want to keep streaming in 4K and have all the benefits of Disney+ Premium without paying the new prices in the short term, then you can lock in for the lower prices for longer.

All you need to do is buy an annual Disney+ subscription for £79.90 per month before 1 November 2023. If you do this, then you can save nearly £52 across the year versus shelving out £10.99 per month.

Alternatively, you can also check out how to get Disney+ for free, and how to cancel together.