This May, Google will once again be debuting its annual I/O keynote. With news expected about Android 14, the use of AI in search and hardware such as the Pixel 7a and even a new Pixel foldable, this is a must-see for any tech enthusiast.

If you would like to tune into Google’s I/O 2023 keynote as it happens, then we have everything you need to know. You can also check out what we know about Apple’s WWDC event this year.

When is the Google I/O 2023 keynote?

Google’s I/O 2023 event is set to take place on Wednesday 10 May 2023. However, exact timings for the schedule – and subsequently the keynote – are yet to be revealed. We will add them in as soon as we have them.

Previously, Google has spread its I/O event across several days, but this isn’t the case this year.

How to watch the Google I/O 2023 keynote livestream

We expect that you’ll be able to watch the Google I/O 2023 keynote via YouTube, as per previous years. We will embed this stream closer to the time.

Alternatively, you should be able to watch the keynote by registering with your Google account on the event website. There will also be access to other sessions and communities here.

If you miss the livestream, then you will almost certainly be able to watch it on-demand after everything has finished. Based on previous years, we expect the keynote to last around two hours in total.

This year, there are rumours that we will hear news about Android 14, the Pixel 7a, the new Pixel Fold and Google’s advancements with AI technologies in search.

You can find out more about what we expect to be announced in our Google I/O 2023 roundup.