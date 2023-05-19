Microsoft has already added lots of new features to Windows 11 since its initial release in late 2021, but it looks like more are on the way soon.

Plenty of new functionality was added in September’s 22H2 update, before File Explorer tabs finally arrived in a subsequent October 2022 update. Another range of new features were then released in February 2023.

This is seemingly the way forward for Windows 11 – frequent smaller updates rather than one big one each year. But that doesn’t mean we’re not still getting annual feature updates, so we can still look forward to a 23H2 update. Here’s everything you need to know.

With the introduction of Windows 11, Microsoft announced that it was shifting to annual feature updates rather than the half-year approach of Windows 10. The 22H2 update was released in September 2022, so it’s reasonable to assume that there’ll be a 23H2 update around the same time in 2023.

That remains the case, despite a Windows Central article from July 2022, which suggested it may be replaced with several feature-laden “Moment” updates throughout the year.

It is turning out to be true, but in addition to a feature update – not instead of it. In a Microsoft community blog post in February 2023, the company appeared to confirm that version 23H2 is on the way:

“Windows 11 will continue to have an annual feature update cadence, with a new version released in the second half of the calendar year.”

Both Windows Latest and Windows Central also say you should expect a 23H2 update, with the latter suggesting a September or October 2023 release is likely.

But whenever a significant update arrives, you probably won’t be able to install it straight away. Microsoft still tends to throttle up availability in order to manage demand, with newer devices prioritised. It shouldn’t take nearly as long as the initial Windows 11 rollout, though.

For earlier access, you can always join the Windows Insider Program and try out new functionality before it’s released to the public. However, do note that not all features in the Dev Channel make their way into final versions. The Beta Channel offers a good balance for most people, but it’s still not recommended on your main device.

But there’s no need to sign up for the new Canary Channel, which is even more experimental and may include potential Windows 12 features.

Will all existing Windows 11 devices be compatible with version 23H2?

Most likely, yes. Microsoft introduced sweeping new hardware requirements for Windows 11 in the name of security, leaving plenty of older devices unable to upgrade.

There are no indications that’ll happen again before the end of Windows 11’s lifespan.

Things might be different on Windows 12, which is rumoured to arrive in 2024, but it’d be a big surprise to see Microsoft prevent any Windows 11 devices from getting smaller updates such as 23H2.

The 23H2 update isn’t expected for a while, but we already have some idea of what to expect.

A Windows Latest article from June 2022 suggests Microsoft has “confirmed” that the 2023 feature update will be codenamed SV3 (Sun Valley 3). This was based updates to the experimental Dev channel of the Windows Insider Program, which reference both ‘SV3’ and ‘copper’, with the latter also believed to be a codename.

In a December 2022 Windows Central article, author Zac Bowden says he doesn’t believe version 23H2 will be a “major platform release”. Essentially, there won’t be many significant changes or new features.

But in an April 2022 video, Bowden and colleague Daniel Rubino discuss what 23H2 update might entail. Despite the big caveat that this could all change, there are some useful insights worth knowing about – both are reliable journalists with a strong track record for Windows news.

Despite Windows 10’s dedicated tablet mode being dropped for Windows 11, Microsoft is continuing to make the OS more suited to touch input. Bowden anticipates there’ll be more to come, with the potential for a separate tablet user interface (UI) to be reintroduced in version 23H2. Windows Latest‘s Mayank Parmar agrees, suggesting a tablet-friendly taskbar could arrive in 2023.

Elsewhere, Bowden believes that the update will further improve how Windows communicates with Android. Microsoft recently rebranded the Your Phone companion app as ‘Phone Link’, redesigning it in the process. With Microsoft thought to be releasing a book-style folding phone in 2023 (rather than the dual-screen Surface Duo 3), this makes a lot of sense.

Bowden also believes version 23H2 might be when we’ll finally see a system-wide dark mode. This was originally intended for the first release of Windows 11 in 2021, but there’s no suggestion it’ll arrive this year either.

Later in the video, Rubino suggests 2023 will be a big year for foldables running Windows 11. That was originally thought to include the Surface Duo 3, but rumours now suggest it’s been put back to 2024 and could be cancelled entirely.

In a January 2023 Windows Central article, Zac Bowden claims Windows 11 will be getting an overhauled File Explorer soon – potentially in the 23H2 update. Microsoft already added tabs in an October 2023 update, but this looks to be taking things to the next level.

Bowden suggests the app will be getting a new modern design, plus greater focus on integration with services such as OneDrive and Microsoft 365. According to internal mock-ups, this will supposedly include a ‘Recommended’ section on the home page with large thumbnails, more extensive details about files and a more powerful search function.

Elsewhere, Bowden says there will be a new ‘Gallery’ section for previewing images, plus tweaks that make it better suited to touch input as well as cursor and mouse. But Microsoft is supposedly undecided on whether to add macOS-style keyword and colour tagging option.

A May 2023 Windows Central article suggests that a future update will allow you to pin widgets to the desktop. The Widgets panel was introduced alongside Windows 11 in 2021, before being opened up to third-party apps a year later.

This seems like the logical next step, although it’s actually similar to the Windows Desktop Gadgets feature in Windows 7. It’s not clear exactly when the feature will arrive, but the 23H2 update is a possibility.

An earlier Windows Latest article discusses another potential 23H2 feature. As Microsoft subtly revealed at its April 2022 event, the option for app folders on the Windows 11 desktop looks to be on the way. With no appearance in the the 22H2 update, it could arrive at some point in 2023 instead.

In a February 2023 tweet, popular leaker Albacore highlighted a new gaming feature that looks like it’ll be coming to Windows 11 soon:

New settings for device lighting make an appearance in build 25295. Is this the beginning of the end for low quality RGB gamer gear apps? 🎮 The spec for this is from 2018 and references to the feature have been around for years. Not cancelled after all 🥳https://t.co/oG4JbKsoeB pic.twitter.com/bMtxCH8REo — Albacore (@thebookisclosed) February 10, 2023

The ability to control RGB lighting accessories from within Settings will avoid the need to install any third-party apps. But this was found in early test builds at the time of posting, so may be released in a ‘Moment’ update before version 23H2 arrives.

AI looks set to be a huge part of Windows for years to come, with a potential Windows 12 in 2024 expected to feature it heavily. There are plenty of ways artificial intelligence could upgrade Windows,, and we might see some new features in the 23H2 update, too.

According to The Verge, Microsoft is working on bringing the ChatGPT-like functionality integrated into Bing to its Office apps. The article shows a sidebar within the likes of Word and Outlook, which can compose articles or emails in a particular style and with a specific purpose.

It might not be added to Microsoft 365 subscriptions for a while, but the next standalone version (a follow-up to Office Home & Student 2021) may have these features.

