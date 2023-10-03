How to watch Our Flag Means Death season 2 in the UK

Our Flag Means Death made waves across the internet when the first season debuted. Fans of the series will be thrilled to hear that the heartbreaking love story of Stede and Ed will be continuing very soon when season 2 drops on Max.

However, if you are in the UK (or any other country without HBO/Max), then you will be missing out on all the swashbuckling action.

Fortunately, there is a way to watch Our Flag Means Death season 2 as soon as new episodes drop. If you want to find out how to do this (and when the show will land on UK shores), then keep on reading.

When will Our Flag Means Death season 2 release in the UK?

Our Flag Means Death season 2 doesn’t yet have a confirmed release date in the UK.

The first season eventually landed on BBC iPlayer around 10 months after it first debuted in the US. Hopefully, the wait for the new season won’t be as long. Once we know more, we will update this article.

If you can’t stand to wait, then there is another way to watch Our Flag Means Death in the UK. For reference, the new season drops on Max on 5 October 2023 around 8am BST.

How to watch Our Flag Means Death on Max in the UK

If you cannot wait to watch Our Flag Means Death season 2, then there is a way to stream it on Max – by using a VPN. However, the sign-up process is a little complicated, but we have tested this method and can confirm that it works.

Having a VPN (virtual private network) allows you to change your IP address so you can browse the internet as if you’re based in another country. For Max, you will need a US server. For the best performance and pricing, we recommend either NordVPN or Surfshark. You can also take a look at our list of the best VPNs for Max.

Once you’ve chosen your VPN, you’ve gotten past the first hurdle of watching Max. The next will be when you need to input your payment information.

For the next step, you’ll need the Max app. We have successfully tested this method using NordVPN and an Android phone.

1. Find a US server on your VPN on your smartphone Anyron Copeman / Foundry There is a range of US servers on NordVPN – some may be more successful than others. Ensure you are connected to a US server on your smartphone for the entire process. 2. Create a new Apple ID/Google Play account in your browser that’s tied to the US Hannah Cowton / Foundry Ensure the country is either set to the United States, or left blank. 3. Register your new account on your phone Hannah Cowton/Foundry Sign in on the App Store/Play Store and register your new US account on your device. 4. Download and install the Max app Hannah Cowton / Foundry Verify your purchase if needed. Tap ‘skip’ if the app store asks you to add payment information to your iOS/Google Play account before you’ve installed Max. 5. Create a new account in the Max app with your email address and password Hannah Cowton / Foundry Choose whether you want the ad-supported or ad-free plan and if you want to pay monthly or annually. 6. Use PayPal as your method of payment (this can be a UK account) Hannah Cowton / Foundry Verify PayPal with your phone number if you have two-factor authentication set up. Once your account is verified, you can sign in from any device.

Sometimes, the Google Play Store does not change to the US version, even when creating a new account.

The way to get around this is by connecting to a VPN on a PC, signing into the Google Play Store US website, searching for the app you need and sending it to your phone (whilst still connected to the VPN). You can see an example using Peacock below:

There have been reports of users not being able to install Max on iOS as the app store forces users to register their payment details and doesn’t accept UK PayPal if you try to register with this account.

To get around this, we recommend purchasing US App Store credit via a digital gift card – which can be added as a US payment option.

You can purchase this from places such as Amazon US, though there are other retailers available. You’ll need a website that allows you to pay with UK bank details. The typical minimum amount you can purchase will be $25 – enough to cover one month’s subscription to Max.

When the site asks you to put in the recipient, enter your own email address and the code to redeem the money will be sent to your inbox. Then when you need to add payment information in the app store, select ‘redeem gift card or code’, and you should be able to add the money as credit on your account.

With this, you should then be able to sign up for an Max account. Once your account is active, you can change your payment information back to your UK PayPal via the website to avoid having to pay for a new gift card every single time.

We’d like to stress that all of these methods are technically against Max’s terms of service, so the company could cancel your account at any time. Proceed at your own risk.