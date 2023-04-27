OnePlus may have followed up the Nord 2 with the half-step Nord 2T, but the company is apparently still working on a full sequel: the OnePlus Nord 3.

Here’s the latest news and rumours that we’ve uncovered about the highly-anticipated OnePlus Nord 3 – which may instead be called the Nord Pro.

When will the OnePlus Nord 3 be released?

OnePlus hasn’t officially announced the Nord 3 yet, so there is no set launch date.

Leaker Yogesh Brar had predicted that the Nord 3 would launch in July 2022, potentially under the name Nord Pro, but that didn’t happen. Instead we got the Nord 2T in May, but no sign of the Nord 3.

More recently, MySmartPrice has reported that the Nord 3 will launch in June or July 2023. The same site has since spotted the phone listed on TUV certification, China Quality Certification Center (CQC) certification, and Indian BIS certification, suggesting that the handset is indeed nearly ready to go.

Looking at older models doesn’t really make things clearer. While the first two Nords both launched in the summer, last year’s 2T threw things off with an earlier May launch, and so now all bets are off:

How much will the OnePlus Nord 3 cost?

Again, there’s no word from OnePlus on pricing, and the only indication we have so far is a tweet from Yogesh Brar tipping an Indian price of ₹30-40,000.

As you can see, that’s about in line with 2021’s Nord 2, albeit a little more expensive:

6GB RAM + 128GB storage: ₹27,999

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: £399/€399/₹29,999/$529

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: £469/€499/₹34,999/$629

With OnePlus now having quite a few devices in its current range, we’d be surprised to see any significant price rises as this would require all of the others to also be increased to keep the structure intact. Obviously, as we’ve all noticed, the cost of living is going up across the board, so it is possible that the figures listed above creep up, but we hope this isn’t the case.

What features and specs will we see in the OnePlus Nord 3?

As you’ve probably worked out, there are no confirmed details about what components we’ll find in the OnePlus Nord 3.

MySmartPrice has reported on a possible spec sheet however, sharing the details alongside its release date prediction.

The site says that the Nord 3 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 – a flagship chip, albeit now over a year old. We can apparently expect it to be joined by 8GB/16GB RAM along with 128GB/256GB of internal storage.

For the screen, the Nord 3 will have a larger 6.72in AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution, while for power there’ll be a 5000mAh battery with 80W charging – this latter spec has been confirmed by the phone’s CQC certification listing too.

As for camera, MySmartPrice predicts a triple rear camera with a 50Mp primary camera, an 8Mp ultrawide lens, and a 2Mp macro sensor, with a 16Mp selfie camera on the front. The leaker Yogesh Brar has heard about a slightly different setup though, reporting that instead the main camera will be 64Mp – though he agrees on the other three lenses and most of the phone’s key specs elsewhere.

Perhaps most surprisingly, MySmartPrice even reports that the Nord 3 will feature an alert slider, which OnePlus has used inconsistently over the last few years.

We’ll update this article as more information becomes available, so check back to see what we uncover. To see where the Nord 3 will stand in the brand pantheon, be sure to also read our guide to the best OnePlus phones.