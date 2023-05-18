Best iPad Air 5 (2022) deals right now

Apple’s upgraded fifth-generation iPad Air comes with key upgrades such as an ultra-wide 12Mp front-facing camera with Apple’s AI-powered Center Stage technology, upgraded 5G connectivity and the same Apple M1 chip found in the likes of the 24in iMac and MacBook Air.

In fact, Apple claims that the M1 in the latest iPad Air represents a 60% boost to CPU performance and up to 2x the power in the GPU department compared to the A14 Bionic in the 2020 iPad Air. It’s not Apple’s latest and greatest – that goes to the M2 within the 2022 iPad Pro range – but it’s still a capable beast that’ll let you take advantage of Stage Manager, a window-based multitasking system in iPadOS 16. In fact, it’s the only non-Pro iPad that can.

With the powerful fifth-gen iPad Air available worldwide, here’s all you need to know about buying one in the UK or US, including the very best hand-picked deals this month.

How much does the new iPad Air cost?

There’s good news and bad news here. Let’s start with the good; the Wi-Fi-only models are the same price as their predecessor in the US, starting at $599 for 64GB. The bad news is that, while it was initially £10 cheaper in the UK at £569, a price hike in October 2022 brings the price up to £669 – a massive £100 increase.

The cellular variants of the iPad Air, which have seen an increase both in the US and UK likely due to the upgraded 5G connectivity on offer, start at $749/£849 compared to $729/£709.

Here’s a complete price breakdown for the iPad Air (2022) range:

iPad Air (64GB, Wi-Fi): $599/£669

iPad Air (256GB, Wi-Fi): $749/£849

iPad Air (64GB, Wi-Fi & Cellular): $749/£849

iPad Air (256GB, Wi-Fi & Cellular): $899/£1,029

Best iPad Air (2022) deals in the US

Those in the US can grab up to $100 savings on the iPad Air, with the Best Buy including all models and colours, plus bundling free subscriptions to Apple services.

With that said, here’s everywhere you can buy the new iPad Air right now.

Amazon – $70 off 256GB Wi-Fi variant in various colours

256GB Wi-Fi variant in various colours Walmart – $70 off 256GB Wi-Fi variant in various colours

256GB Wi-Fi variant in various colours Best Buy – Free Apple News, Music and TV

Apple

BH Photo Video – $50 off 64GB model

64GB model Target – $59.49 Logitech Crayon offer

Best iPad Air (2022) deals in the UK

Despite the October 2022 price hike in the UK, retailers like Amazon and Currys are offering tempting deals on the Wi-Fi variant of iPad Air, so if you see it cheaper than £669, move quickly.

Amazon – £90 off 64GB and 256GB Wi-Fi variants

64GB and 256GB Wi-Fi variants Currys – £60 off 64GB Wi-Fi variant

64GB Wi-Fi variant John Lewis – £60 off 64GB Wi-Fi variant with trade-in and Apple TV+ offers

64GB Wi-Fi variant with trade-in and Apple TV+ offers KRCS – £13.38 off 64GB Wi-Fi variant, £16.98 off 256GB Wi-Fi variant

64GB Wi-Fi variant, 256GB Wi-Fi variant Argos – £70 off 64GB Wi-Fi variant, free four-month Spotify Premium subscription and trade-in

64GB Wi-Fi variant, free four-month Spotify Premium subscription and trade-in AO – Free Apple TV+ and News+

Apple

Very – £60 off 64GB Wi-Fi variant, £80 off 256GB Wi-Fi variant

iPad Air 5 (2022) live price tracker

We’re also tracking the latest iPad Air (2022) prices in realtime below, so act quickly if you find yourself a bargain:

