How to watch Spanish MotoGP: Start time & live stream

The schedule for the MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix
Jim Martin
By Jim Martin
Executive Editor, Tech Advisor APR 27, 2023 5:16 pm BST

This weekend it’s the fourth round of the 2023 MotoGP championship in Spain a

Of course, you want to know how you can watch this weekend’s race, so here’s everything you need to know about the action as well as the full 2023 calendar, plus your options for streaming as well as watching on TV.

When is the Spain MotoGP race start time?

  • Sunday 30 April at 3pm local time, which is GMT+2 (that’s 2pm BST, 9am ET, 6am US West Coast)

Free practice is televised on Friday and Saturday, followed by Qualifying. Here’s the schedule for the weekend. All times are local time (GMT+2).

  • Friday 28 April Practice 1: 10.45-11.30am, Practice 2: 3.00-4.00pm
  • Saturday 29 April Free Practice: 10.10-10.40am, Qualifying: 10.50-11.30am
  • Sunday 30 April Warmup: 10.45-10.55am; Race start – 3pm

Here are the start times around the world.

MotoGP Spain race times

MotoGP

Is MotoGP shown on free-to-air TV?

In some countries it is but in most places you’ll need to have the right paid-for TV package.

In the UK, for example, BT Sport has exclusive rights to live coverage until 2024.

Race highlights are available on ITV4. For the USA race, you can tune in on Monday 17 April at 8-9pm. They’ll also be on ITV X.

In the US, you can watch a re-run of the race on NBC on Saturday, April 22, at 3pm ET.

If you don’t have BT broadband, you can still get BT Sport by buying the Monthly Pass, which costs £29.99. But for those who do have BT broadband, adding a TV package is simple.

In the USA, NBC has exclusive broadcast rights for MotoGP for the 2023 season. Coverage will be on either NBC or CNBC and will also be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. Only some will be shown live (such as the Grand Prix of the Americas on 16 April at 2.30pm ET, with the majority broadcast later after the race on the same day.

Here’s a list of the broadcasters in various countries and regions that (as far as we know) will show MotoGP races in 2022:

  • UK: BT Sport 2 
  • USA: NBC & CNBC – full list of broadcast times here
  • Australia: Foxtel / Kayo Sports
  • Canada: Rev TV (via cable providers)
  • Africa: SuperSport
  • Asia: Fox Sports
  • Belgium: Canal +
  • Benelux: Eurosport
  • Brazil: Fox Sports
  • Czech Republic Slovakia: Nova Sport
  • France: C8
  • Germany: Servus TV
  • Greece: CosmoteTv
  • Indian Subcontinent: OSport
  • Indonesia: Trans7
  • Italy: 
  • Japan: G+
  • Japan: Hulu
  • Latina America: ESPN
  • Mexico: ESPN2
  • Netherlands: Ziggo Sport
  • Poland: Polsat Sport
  • Portugal: Sport TV
  • Russia: motorsport.tv
  • Spain: DAZN
  • Sweden: ViaSat
  • Switzerland: SRF
  • Thailand: PPTV HD

MotoGP VideoPass

Wherever you are in the world, you can get the MotoGP VideoPass, which lets you stream live and on-demand coverage of every GP on your devices – and TV if you have an Android TV, Apple TV, Roku or Amazon Fire TV.

It costs 199.99€ for the full season. Streaming is in Full HD – not UHD sadly – but it also includes 45,000 videos to watch dating back as far as 1992.

Watch MotoGP with a VPN

Using a VPN allows you to watch MotoGP even if you’re not in your home country when a race is on. Alternatively it means you might be able to watch races live for free by watching a streaming service showing the race on free-to-air TV and streaming it on its website. You simply launch the VPN, connect to a server in your country and, from abroad, you can watch as if you were at home.

Of course, this works the other way round, too, and allows you to watch races on TV networks which stream online but are region-locked. You may still need an account for that TV service, but with a good VPN such as NordVPN you can get around those regional blocks.

We can’t show you how to unblock every single streaming service or which VPN unblocks each one, but here’s a quick guide so you can see how simple it is to use a VPN to appear to be located in the same country as the streaming service even if you’re really somewhere else. Bear in mind that you’ll need an account with the streaming service and, if relevant, a current subscription if it isn’t free to watch (as most aren’t).

MotoGP 2023 calendar

Round

Race Date

Start time

Country

Circuit

1

26 March

2pm BST

Portugal

Portimao

22 April

6pm BST

Argentina

Termas de Rio Hondo

3

16 April

8pm BST

USA

Circuit of the Americas

4

30 April

2pm BST

Spain

Jerez

5

14 May

1pm BST

France

Le Mans

6

11 June

1pm BST

Italy

Mugello

7

18 June

1pm BST

Germany

Sachsenring

8

25 June

1pm BST

Netherlands

Assen

9

9 July

10am BST

Kazakhstan

Sokol

10

6 August

1pm BST

Great Britain

Silverstone

11

20 August

1pm BST

Austria

Red Bull Ring

123 September1pm BSPSpainCatalunya

13

10 September

1pm BST

Italy

Misano

14

24 September

19.30am BST

India

Buddh

15

1 October

7am BST

Japan

Motegi

1615 October7am BSTIndonesiaMandalika

17

22 October

4am BST

Australia

Phillip Island

18

29 October

7am GMT

Thailand

Chang

19

12 November

6am GMT

Malaysia

Sepang

20

19 November

5pm GMT

Qatar

Lusail

2126 November2pm GMTSpainValencia (Ricardo Tormo)

Jim has been testing and reviewing products for over 20 years. His main beats include VPN services and antivirus. He also covers smart home tech, mesh Wi-Fi and electric bikes.

