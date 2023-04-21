A tablet with detachable keyboard was the original product in the Surface range, but it wasn’t until 2018 that Microsoft 2-in-1s became genuinely affordable.

That’s when the first Surface Go arrived, becoming one of the cheapest devices running a full version of Windows in the process. That’s remained the case across two subsequent generations, although 2021’s Surface Go 3 was very much an iterative update.

But after skipping last year entirely, we are expecting at least one key difference on the upcoming Surface Go 4. Here’s everything you need to know.

When will the Surface Go 4 be released?

We haven’t seen a new Surface Go since 2021, but one is expected before the end of this year.

There’s no evidence that Microsoft is ditching the line, even though it almost certainly won’t arrive as initially rumoured in the spring.

In a March 2023 Windows Central video, Zac Bowden says this and the Surface Laptop Studio 2 has been “punted into the second half of the year”.

Recent Microsoft layoffs are thought to have been a contributing factor, with Bowden saying in an April 2023 article that “the product is targeting a fall 2023 release”. However, he didn’t rule out the possibility that “things might get pushed back further” in a separate article.

While this is the only source of release date information, Bowden’s strong track record for Surface news means he can usually be trusted.

For context, here’s when the previous generations of Surface Go were released:

Surface Go 3 – October 2021

Surface Go 2 – May 2020

Surface Go – August 2018

How much will the Surface Go 4 cost?

We have no idea how much Microsoft is planning to sell the Surface Go 4 for. However, it’s remained relatively consistent with Surface Go pricing so far:

Surface Go 3 – from £369/US$399.99

Surface Go 2 – from £399/US$399.99

Surface Go – from £379/US$399.99

If Microsoft does decide to make big changes for the Surface Go 4, it could get significantly more expensive. The may include the rumoured move to a Qualcomm chip, even if Intel models are also available.

Remember, the crucial Type Cover will probably continue to be sold separately. The latest version will usually set you back at least an extra £99.99/ US$99.99, or more if you’d prefer an Alcantara finish.

What specs and new features will the Surface Go 4 have?

Nothing concrete has been revealed about the Surface Go 4 yet, but we have a decent idea of what to expect.

The most significant change is expected under the hood, where the device is rumoured to be shifting to an ARM-based Qualcomm chip. Zac Bowden at Windows Central says it’ll be a Snapdragon 7c SoC – potentially the 7cx+ Gen 3 from 2021. This would pave the way for the first Surface Go with 5G support, but it’s not guaranteed.

Snapdragon chips are generally more power efficient than their Intel equivalents, so better battery life is likely – even if the Go 3’s 28Wh cell doesn’t get any bigger.

But crucially, ARM isn’t expected to be your only option on the Surface Go 4. In a March 2023 Windows Central video, Bowden suggested Qualcomm chips will replace the Intel Pentium currently found on entry-level models.

He says “there will likely still be Intel SKUs”, with an upgrade to the Go 3’s Core i3-10100Y expected. The new CPU may be from the latest 13th-gen Raptor Lake range, but that’s not guaranteed.

Not much is known about the design of the Go 4, but it’s likely to be similar to the Go 3. Bowden says “there may be some minor design changes” without going into specifics. An improvement to the 10.5in screen is possible, as is a slimming of the fairly chunky bezels.

But improvements to the 1920×1080 LCD display itself are unlikely – it’s plenty good enough for most people. A high refresh rate screen isn’t expected either.

One of our main frustrations with the Go 3 was its lack of ports. There’s just one USB-C, one microSD and Surface Connect for charging. It would be nice to see at least one more USB-C port (potentially with Thunderbolt 4 support), alongside USB-A and maybe a 3.5mm headphone jack. That may increase the thickness of the device, but it would be a worthwhile trade-off.

It would be great to see more ports on the Surface Go 4

We’ll update this page once more is revealed about the Surface Go 4. In the meantime, you may be interested the more premium Surface Pro 10, which is also thought to be on the way.