Get a half price Ring Video Doorbell & Echo Dot 5 bundle

A smart doorbell is one of the most useful smart home devices to own. You’ll never miss anyone who comes to the door, and you can speak to them even when you’re away – which makes it particularly handy if a delivery arrives while you’re out.

There are also security benefits to consider, with the best doubling up as an outdoor security camera with motion detection capabilities. The biggest barrier for most people is cost. If you can’t justify paying full price, this deal could be right on the money.

Amazon is offering a half price deal on a bundle that includes a Ring Video Doorbell Wired and an Amazon Echo Dot 5 (2022). That’s a £59.99 discount on the £114.98 RRP, and it’s available now.

Get a Ring Video Doorbell Wired & Amazon Echo Dot 5 for £54.99

A slightly different deal is available to those in the US, with a pairing of the Ring Video Doorbell Wired and Echo Dot (3rd gen) costing just $58.98, down from $104.98.

Get the Ring Video Doorbell Wired & Echo Dot 3 for $58.98

We gave the Ring Video Doorbell Wired 4.5 our of 5 stars in our review. The Video Doorbell boasts 1080p video with built-in night vision, advanced motion detection technology and two-way talk, and connects not only to your smartphone to notify you of visitors, but Amazon Echo devices too.

That means you can set up your new Echo Dot to work as a door chime with the Video Doorbell for a more traditional doorbell experience, ideal if there are people in the home without the Ring app installed.

Jim Martin / Foundry

It’s not just a doorbell accessory though; the Echo Dot can control smart home tech, play music, answer general queries and can even make calls. Find out more about the Echo Dot 5 in our review.