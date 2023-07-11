TVs often make for some of the best deals in Amazon’s big Prime Day sale and that is certainly the case for this popular Samsung model. The latest 2023 model of The Frame is now cheaper than ever thanks to big discounts.

Taking the 55in model for example, Amazon is offering the 4K smart TV for 34% off meaning the RRP has been slashed from £1,499 to just £989. This huge saving of £510 is only available for a limited time and you must be a Prime member to access the Prime Day sale.

Don’t worry though, because if you’re not a member yet you can take advantage of a free trial of Amazon Prime.

Get The Frame 2023 55in for £989

If you’re not keen on the 55in size, then you’re in luck because you can also save a decent amount of money on the 43in version of The Frame. It’s got a cool £320 knocked off bringing the price down to £779.

These prices are cheaper than Samsung’s official store where the 55in model is £1,199.

Get The Frame 2023 43in for £779

Sadly, the popular 32in Full HD model isn’t in the sale, but you can get the 2022 version for £369 (that’s 47% off the RRP) but at the time of writing, there are only two left in stock.

If you’ve not heard of The Frame before then it is Samsung’s flagship TV from the lifestyle range. It looks like a piece of artwork when it’s switched off and has a customisable bezel.

The 2023 model has a stunning QLED Matte Display making it look even less like a TV. You can wall-mount it easily with only a single cable running to The Frame.

We haven’t reviewed the latest model yet, but the 2022 version got a score of 9/10, our Editor’s Choice Award and a secure place in our chart of the best TVs.