This September, Disney+ is offering three months of streaming for just $1.99/£1.99 per month – the lowest price we’ve seen so far.

Better yet, the deal is available for both new and returning subscribers. You can take advantage of the slashed subscription price by signing up on the Disney+ website. This amazing deal is available from now until Wednesday 20 September 2023.

GET DISNEY+ FOR $1.99/£1.99 per month

Once the three months have passed, the subscription will keep on rolling at full price, but you can cancel at any time to avoid this.

Whilst prices currently stand at $10.99/£7.99 per month, keep in mind that Disney+ will be increasing its subscription costs for the 4K ad-free tier to $13.99/£10.99 per month from 12 October in America, and from 1 November in the UK.

If this is too expensive, you can always downgrade to a cheaper plan, or cancel before your three month promotion is over to avoid being charged more.

By signing up, users can stream Marvel blockbusters and TV series, and season 2 of Welcome to Wrexham when it debuts on 13 September. There’s also all episodes of The Simpsons, shows and movies in the Star Wars universe (including Ahsoka, which is rolling out episodes now), and content from Hulu such as Only Murders in the Building.

