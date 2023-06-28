How to get Windows 11 on an old device that’s not supported

Windows 11 is Microsoft’s latest desktop operating system, and for most Windows 10 users, it’s easy to upgrade. Just head into Settings and download it like you would any other update.

But what if your device isn’t supported by Windows 11? Microsoft introduced lots of new hardware requirements, including a CPU with a TPM 2.0 security chip, Secure Boot support and at least 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

If you’ve clicked on this article, you’re probably one of the unlucky ones. However, the good news is that there’s still a way for you to install Windows 11 and run it without issues.

Of course, this method isn’t officially supported by Microsoft, so you proceed at your own risk. It’s also not urgent, given that Windows 10 will still receive updates until October 2025.

But if you’ve decided now is the time to make the move to Windows 11, here’s what to to do.

How to get Windows 11 on an unsupported device

To install Windows 11 on a PC or laptop that doesn’t meet the hardware requirements, you’ll need to make changes to the Registry. These can be permanent, so it’s worth backing up your device and following the steps in this article carefully.

This article assumes you want to install Windows 11 on the device where you download it, but there are also ways to move it to another device.

1. Download and install Windows 11 Anyron Copeman / Foundry Go to the official Windows 11 download page. Under ‘Windows 11 Installation Assistant, click ‘Download Now’. To install it on another device, choose the Installation Media or ISO options instead. Open the downloaded file, then follow the instructions to begin installation. If it doesn’t meet the hardware requirements, you should see a message saying ‘This PC can’t run Windows 11’.





It’s worth noting that following these steps could affect the performance or stability of Windows 11. Proceed with caution, and try it on a device other than your main PC if possible.

Is it safe to install Windows 11 on an unsupported device?

Not entirely. Windows 11’s main hardware requirements are focused on security, so using the OS without a TPM 2.0 chip or Secure Boot is a risk. However, you should still be fine if your device meets most other requirements.

But the older the hardware is, the riskier this becomes. In any situation, we’d recommend installing on a laptop or PC that’s not your main device. If this is unavoidable, fully back up your device first to ensure you don’t lose anything.

Related articles