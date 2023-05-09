Good Omens season 2 release date, news, cast and rumours

The Amazon Prime Video series Good Omens – based on Neil Gaiman’s and Terry Pratchett’s fantasy book – is returning for a second series this year.

Good Omens covered the original book in its entirety, so this series will be going into uncharted territory for fans. However, the reception to the first series and the impeccable performances of Michael Sheen and David Tennant has no doubt contributed to Amazon pushing for another season.

Amazon has confirmed that Good Omens season 2 will release in summer 2023, though it hasn’t specified an exact date.

Neil Gaiman confirmed on Twitter that the new season won’t be delayed by the Writers Guild of America strike, and is still on course for a mid-2023 release.

Filming commenced for season 2 in October 2021, as confirmed by David Tennant and Michael Sheen, who posted pictures of themselves back in their signature costumes:

It’s expected that the second season will feature six episodes, just like the first.

Good Omens cast and crew – who is returning?

Michael Sheen and David Tennant will reprise their roles as the angel Aziraphale and the demon Crowley respectively.

There are more actors back from season 1, though not all of them will be reprising their former roles. Here’s who will be starring in season 2, along with the characters that they originally played in season 1, and the new character they’ll be portraying:

Jon Hamm – Gabriel

Michael McKean – Witchfinder Sgt. Shadwell

Miranda Richardson – Shacks (Previously Madame Tracy)

Gloria Obianyo – Uriel

Nina Sosanya – Nina (Previously Sister Mary Loquacious)

Maggie Service – Maggie (Previously Sister Theresa Garrulous)

Reece Shearsmith – William Shakespeare

Paul Adeyefa – Demon No. 1

New additions to this season include:

Quelin Sepulveda – Muriel

Liz Carr as Saraqael

Shelley Conn as Beelzebub

Behind the scenes, Neil Gaiman will be returning to pen the script. He confirmed in a blog post that he’s brought John Finnemore on board to help him out – Finnemore has previously worked on numerous comedies for the likes of BBC Four.

Douglas Mackinnon will also be returning to help oversee the show in a directing role.

Is there a trailer for Good Omens season 2?

Sadly no trailer for Good Omens season 2 is available. However, a summer release could mean that one is on the cards over the next few weeks – watch this space.

Good Omens season 2 plot

Whilst a book was never officially published, both Gaiman and Pratchett plotted the sequel to Good Omens over the phone after a fantasy convention. Other books and projects got in the way of it ever coming to fruition, but Neil had this story in mind when filming the first season.

According to Gaiman, season 2 will be “solving a mystery which starts with one of the angels wandering through a Soho street market with no memory of who they might be, on their way to Aziraphale’s bookshop.”

Therefore, we’ll likely be exploring a big plot point to do with Heaven and the angels – with Crowley and Aziraphale leading the investigation.

Whilst we will be back in Soho, the writer also revealed that sets are starting to be built in Scotland. We don’t know why or where – but this is certainly a change in scenery for the show.

Neil Gaiman called the next season “kind of quiet and gentle and romantic” at NYCC, and before that discussed how he wrote the beats of the relationship of Aziraphale and Crowley as a love story.

This could imply that we may see a relationship blossom between the angel and demon, which is unsurprising considering the fandom reaction online to the pair’s chemistry.

In addition, an unreleased clip shown at NYCC showed off a new character called Muriel, who is an angel sent to check up on Aziraphale. The angel now possibly appears to be living with Crowley, who is bringing in his plants to the home in the footage.

How to watch Good Omens season 2

Good Omens is a co-production between Amazon and BBC Studios. Globally, all episodes are likely to hit Amazon Prime Video first.

However, UK viewers will get a syndicated BBC broadcast soon after, as that’s what happened with the first season. The BBC channels are free to anyone in the UK, and if you don’t have a TV you can watch along on BBC iPlayer if you have a valid TV licence.

Amazon Prime Video costs either £5.99/$8.99 per month for the streaming service, or £8.99/$14.99 for full Prime membership, which gives free next-day delivery and access to flash sales such as Prime Day.

You can sign up for a 30-day free trial over on the Amazon website.

Will there be a third season of Good Omens?

Possibly – Neil Gaiman replied to a fan on Twitter implying that his and Terry’s original vision for a book sequel would not be fully explored in season 2. Thereby, there would need to be another to cover this.

Of course, this all depends on if it gets renewed by Amazon.