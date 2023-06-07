Microsoft’s annual showcase between Xbox and Bethesda takes place this week, as part of the Summer Game Fest. As well as news about big Xbox games, there will also be an entire section dedicated to the massive upcoming open-world game, Starfield.

If you want to see the news unfold live then we have everything you need to know. You can also read up on when all the other panels in Summer Game Fest are taking place.

When is the Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct?

The Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct will be a double feature, taking place on Sunday 11 June 2023. It is expected to last for around two hours.

Here’s what time the event kicks off in different parts of the world:

6pm BST – UK

7pm CEST – Central Europe

1pm EST – East Coast US

10am PDT – West Coast US

3am AEST – Australia

The Xbox Games Showcase followed by Starfield Direct will be soon upon us! The time has come to make a tune-in plan! 📺

​

Find out all the ways you can watch our showcase live: https://t.co/G1oEGnSIsG | #Starfield #XboxGamesShowcase — Xbox (@Xbox) June 5, 2023

How to watch the Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct

There are several ways to tune into the Xbox and Bethesda showcase. Xbox will be hosting the stream on YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, TikTok and Facebook.

If you miss the event live, you’ll likely be able to catch up on YouTube.

What to expect from the Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct

As this is both an Xbox and Bethesda showcase, there will be titles from multiple studios. Xbox could reveal news and trailers for the likes of Fable, a DLC for Hi-Rush and more.

From Bethesda, we’ll be mostly covering Starfield – we imagine extended gameplay sequences and more of the worlds will be shown off.

We’re not holding our breath for any news about The Elder Scrolls VI – but one can dream.