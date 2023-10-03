How to watch Loki season 2 online: Episode release schedule

Loki is undoubtedly one of Marvel’s most loved characters, so it’s no surprise that the series about the God of Mischief is coming back for a second season.

We last saw Loki when he returned to the headquarters of the Time Variance Authority. The god was about to warn Mobius of a catastrophe in the multiverse, but accidentally ended up in a timeline where he and the agent hadn’t yet met. It’s unclear how Loki’s mission will unfold, and whether his relationship with alter ego, Sylvie, will survive.

If you want to keep up with new episodes of Loki, then we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about streaming the second instalment of the series.

You can also check out more information about the show in our roundup of Loki season 2, and see every TV show and movie that is set to come in Marvel Phase 5.

Disney+

How to stream Loki season 2 online

If you’re in a country that has Disney+ then streaming Loki is really easy. If you don’t yet have an account, you can sign up on the Disney+ website. At the time of writing, a subscription in the UK costs either £7.99 per month or £79.90 per year.

In the US, an ad-free Disney+ subscription is priced at $10.99 per month ($109.99 per year). You can get the ad-supported package for $7.99 monthly.

If you’re based in a country that doesn’t have Disney+, then you can still sign up using a VPN. VPNs (virtual private networks) essentially mask your location by rerouting your server, thus letting you appear to be browsing from another country.

There are lots of VPN options available, but our top recommendation is NordVPN due to its ease of access and competitive prices. You can also check out our guide to all the best VPNs for streaming Disney+.

Once you’ve downloaded your VPN of choice, simply connect to a server that has Disney Plus (such as the UK or US), then head to the site to create an account using your mobile, and sign up via PayPal.

Loki episode release schedule

Like other Disney+ originals, episodes of Loki won’t all drop at once – they will be released weekly. There will be six of them, and they will air on Disney+ every Thursday at 6PM PT, which is 2am BST.

Here’s the episode release schedule:

Loki episode 1 – 5 October 2023

Loki episode 2 – 12 October 2023

Loki episode 3 – 19 October 2023

Loki episode 4 – 26 October 2023

Loki episode 5 – 2 November 2023

Loki episode 6 – 9 November 2023

Time to mark the calendar. 🗓️



Marvel Studios’ #Loki Season 2, an Original series, starts streaming this Thursday at 6PM PT, only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/lIBJhjVjIs — Loki (@LokiOfficial) October 2, 2023

Related articles