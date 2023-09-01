Another busy year for Apple is gradually coming to a close but not before at least one big event has taken place, and the next Apple Event will be for new iPhones.

September means new Apple smartphones so it’s almost a given that we will soon see the iPhone 15 range be made official. Here we take a look at when the next Apple event will take place and what will be in store.

These days, Apple’s launch events are very different to the ones of the Steve Jobs era, though they are held (for those attending in person) in a theatre named after the co-founder and icon. Apple now broadcasts a pre-recorded show that has been meticulously edited with stunning transitions making it a sight to behold in its own creative right.

Apple manages to fit in a lot of information into a short space of time, helped by the gallery graphics (iPhone 14 Pro example below) – now copied by plenty of tech rivals – giving you a detailed, yet bite-sized overview of a product, component or service.

Apple

When will the next Apple event take place?

It’s now official that Apple’s next big event will take place on 12 September 2023 – that’s around a week later than the iPhone 14 event last September.

It will start at 10am PT which makes it a 6pm kick-off in the UK.

Entitled ‘Wonderlust’ the invite for the event features a moving Apple logo made up for tiny particles that are blowing away in a breeze. It’s not immediately clear what this signifies but it looks cool nonetheless. It could hint and the colours the iPhone 15 range will come in.

iPhones will be the stars of the show, of course, with four models expected: the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

This year, changes include the move to USB-C ports instead of Lightning and the Pro models are rumoured to be getting various upgrades such as a new titanium frame, A17 Bionic chip and a periscope zoom lens for improved zoom photography. The regular and Plus models look set to move from the notch to the Dynamic Island from the iPhone 14 Pro phones.

However, there might be more than iPhones, as it’s possible Apple will also unveil other new products. There’s a good chance we’ll see the Apple Watch Series 9 launched along with the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Furthermore, an updated iPad mini and new AirPods are not out of the question either so tune in to find out what Apple has up its sleeve this autumn.

