There’s no shortage of choice when it comes to buying a new TV. Shopping for an upgrade is not just a question of size and price, but also different display technologies and design. Helpfully, Samsung has most options covered.

If you’re after a 4K telly, they start from 43in and stretch to 85in. If you really want to push the boat out, you can buy a 292in. Micro LED The Wall, which appropriately would probably look best on a boat.

Then there’s the technology to decipher. Samsung screens are available as conventional LCD (Crystal UHD or QLED), or Mini LED backlit models with colour boosting Quantum Dot filters – aka Neo QLED. If you’d prefer OLED, Samsung has two models to choose from.

It’s no surprise that Samsung is one of the world’s most popular TV brands. Quality is consistently high, even at the more affordable end of the market, and design is excellent.

In this buyer’s guide, we’ll take you through the various ranges, demystify jargon on the way and point out the benefits of moving higher up the performance chain.

But before you stick a pin in the Samsung TV range donkey, it’s best to sort out the basics.

Smart TV is a given. Pretty much any TV worth it’s salt these days can be described as smart, meaning it connects to the internet and has apps that stream TV shows and movies direct. Samsung uses Tizen, a particularly powerful smart TV platform, with a host of features and a huge app store. It’s easy to recommend. All key streaming services are available, including Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, BBC iPlayer, AppleTV+ and Samsung PLus (subscriptions may be required).

We review as many Samsung TVs as possible from the huge range and you can find the top ones in our best TV chart or the best budget TV chart. Not sure if you want a Samsung TV? Check out our best LG TV buying guide.

Samsung

Samsung Crystal UHD

Samsung’s Crystal UHD range provides an affordable jumping on point for the brand’s 4K TV range. They’re workhorse models that don’t cost the earth, ideal for general telly watching and streaming.

While all recognise HDR (high dynamic range) content, they really don’t have the brightness or backlight technology to really present HDR material at its most dynamic.

HDR standards covered include HDR10+ and HLG, but not Dolby Vision. De rigueur for Samsung.

Crystal UHD models for 2023 begin with the CU7000 series (in the US anyway), available in 43-, 50-, 55-, 65-, 75- and 85in screen sizes. They look nice enough, with an AirSlim design, use a Crystal Processor 4K, and run Samsung’s Tizen powered smart TV system, with a dedicated Game Hub.

AV niceties include a Contrast Enhancer and OTS (Object Tracking Sound) Lite audio system, which expands the soundstage with virtual speakers.

The top of the range Crystal UHD variant, the CU8500, which has a different stand design (central not widely spaced), which covers the same screen sizes choice, sans the 85-incher.

The CU8510 offers a third cosmetic variation, but is only available in 43- and 50in sizes.

Still in the market are Crystal UHD ‘BU’ screens from 2022, and even AU screens from 2021, and these could represent excellent buys as prices are reduced to clear. BU screens sizes cover 43-, 50-, 55-, 65- and 75in. AU models also come in an additional 85in guise.

If you spot Samsung Crustal UHD models with a TU prefix, that means they date from 2020. Consequently, we’d advise you shop from the newer ranges.

Best for: Getting a 4K smart TV on a budget.

Models to choose from:

CU7000

CU7100

CU8000

CU8510

CU8500

Samsung

Samsung QLED – Quantum Dot

A significant step up in performance from the Crystal UHD range, Samsung’s QLED TVs utilise a colour enhancing quantum dot layer to widen and enhance colour fidelity. Pictures benefit from deeper, richer hues.



The QLED range sits below Neo QLED models, which are distinguished by their superior Mini LED backlight technology.

The jumping on point for QLED is the Q60C. This edge-lit 4K smart TV is available in 32in (US only), 43-, 50-, 55-, 65-, 75- and 85in screen sizes, and is available in an attractive AirSlim design.

HDR support covers HDR10+ and HLG. The effectiveness of the HDR performance improves as you step up the rankings.

There’s a variant, the Q65C, which has different stand options, but isn’t available as an 85-incher.

The smart platform is Tizen with Gaming Hub included. This is a 50Hz model so don’t expect 4K 120Hz playback support.

These 6-series screens use a Crystal UHD grade 4K processor, and the Lite version of Object Tracking Sound, with virtual soundstage extension. You can always augment audio by adding a Q-Symphony capable Samsung soundbar.

Next up is the 7 series Q70C with additional CD models in the US. Available in 55in, 65in, 75in and 85in screen sizes, they’re also edge-lit but throw in 4K 120Hz HDMI V2.1 support, for use with PS5 and Xbox, and have an improved Quantum 4K processor.

The Q80C moves to a full array backlight, which means greater screen uniformity and an altogether better HDR performance. Available in 50in, 55in, 65in, 75in and 85in screen sizes, this 8-series also introduce Dolby Atmos audio support.

2022 models are still available, recognised by their ‘B’ suffix (Q60B, Q70B and Q80B), so look for deals. Sets like the Q60A and Q80A are a little too old to recommend now.

Best for: Performance and value, particularly the better-specified Q7 and Q8 panels.

Models to choose from:

Q60C

Q65C

Q70C

Q70CD

Q75C

Q80C

Q80CD

Samsung

Samsung Neo QLED – Mini-LED

$1,199/£1,599 to $7,999/£9,599

43-85in

4K or 8K

Neo QLED

HDMI 2.1

120-144Hz

Unlike regular Quantum Dot LED panels, the Neo QLED televisions all employ Mini-LED backlighting technology. Utilising thousands of tiny LEDs, these flatscreens are capable of higher brightness than conventional edge-lit or full-array LED models, making full use of the potential of HDR. They’re also extremely slim, which opens the door to high-end design.

The Neo QLED line also extends from 4K to 8K models, for those that want to potentially future-proof their viewing with higher resolution glass.

The Neo QLED range begins with the QN88C, and cosmetic alternative QN85C. Available in 55-, 65- and 75-, and 55-, 65-, 75- and 85in screen sizes respectively, these models boasts Samsung’s most powerful 4K processor, the Neural Quantum Processor 4K, which utilises a host of AI and neural networking technologies to analyse and enhance images in real time.

They also support immersive Dolby Atmos audio along with Samsung OTS (Object Tracking Sound) audio. Power output of this six channel system is rated at 60W.

Like all of Samsung’s Neo QLED models, there’s 4K 120Hz gaming support on all four HDMI inputs. The Tizen smart TV platform is joined by the brand’s Gaming Hub.

The step-up QN90C/QN93C series comes in 43-, 50-, 55-, 65-, 75- and 85in screen sizes. These models are brighter performers than the 8-series Neo QLED models, and have an Anti-Reflection treatment, which improves daylight viewing performance. They also have upgraded eight speaker (4.2.2) audio.

The flagship 4K No QLED is the QN95C. Available in 55-, 65-, 75- and 85in screen sizes, this model promises best in class HDR brightness, with twice as many dimming zones as the 9-series Neo QLEDs. It also has a stunning Infinity One design, for an ultra-thin profile.

In addition to 4K 120Hz enabled HDMIs, the screen also has 4K 144Hz support, widening its appeal to gamers. Object Tracking Sound Plus, with eight speakers and Dolby Atmos, will save you having to invest in a soundbar.

If you hanker after an 8K TV, then Samsung has you covered with its QN700C, QN800C and QN900C models.

The entry-level QN700C series is notable mainly for having the smallest 8K screen in Samsung’s range. It also uses a Lite iteration of Samsung’s 8K processor, and has a two channel Object Tracking Sound system. The panel supports 4K 120Hz gameplay. Connectivity is via an external One Connect box. Screen sizes cover 55-, 65- and 75in.

The QN800C is available in 65-, 75- and 85in sizes, and utilises a full-blown 8K Neural Quantum processor, with AI and 64 neural networking tech, for better upscaling of 4K sources. It also uses a Quantum Matrix technology Pro-powered Mini LED for more precise HDR and high brightness.

The flagship of the Neo QLED 8k range is the QN900C. Available in 65-, 75- and 85in screen sizes, this jaw dropper boasts a super slim Infinity screen design with a barely noticeable bezel, and class leading HDR brightness. It introduces Object Tracking Sound Pro, with no fewer than 12 speakers built-into the screen, for truly impressive audio. It also supports 144Hz refresh rate.

Pretty much all the Neo QLED models for this year, are still available in their 2022 guise, and can be recognised by their ‘B’ rather than ‘C’ suffix. The technology may not be as fresh, but there could be bargains to be had.

Best for: Bright room viewing and 4K gaming or getting an 8K set.

Models to choose from:

QN85C

QN88C

QN90C

QN93C

QN95C

QN700C

QN800C

QN900C

Samsung

Samsung QD-OLED

Samsung has expanded its OLED offering to two models this year: the range-topping S95C, and the S90C, both available in 55-, 65- and 77in screen sizes.

The S95C is distinguished from its sibling by the external One Connect Box. The S90C utilises a standard internal tuner and on-body connection. There are even bigger differences in performance. The S95C employs a new QD-OLED panel design and brightness boosting algorithms which give remarkable peak brightness (for OLED) of around 2000 nits.

The S95C has a gorgeous LaserSlim design and 70W multichannel OTS+ sound system.

It’s not clear if the S90C uses a de-tuned version of the same panel, or last year’s S95B OLED (Samsung isn’t saying), but it’s about half as bright. That said, it still looks darn good.

There’s also a cosmetic variant available, the S92C, which has a slightly different pedestal stand.

Both the S90C and S95C support 4K 144Hz, making them particularly interesting for gamers

Best for: Movies and 4K gaming.

Models to choose from:

S90C

S92C

S95C

Samsung Lifestyle TVs

Increasingly, we want our TVs to be more than just goggleboxes. A sense of style, to better sit with our interior design choices, rather than high specification, can seal the deal for buyers.

Samsung has an extensive range of these lifestyle screens, known as The Frame, The Serif, The Sero and The Terrace and they could well change the way you watch TV.

Let’s take a look at them individually:

Samsung

The Frame (2023)

$599/£549 to $4,299/£2,999

32-85in

Full HD or 4K

QLED

Matt Display

Now available in a wide range of sizes, The Frame has gone from strength to strength and is designed to be hung like a painting. When not in use as a TV can fool visitors into thinking it’s an artwork.

Subscribe to Samsung’s Art Store and you’ll have access to 1,600 digital artworks, from contemporary to classic, so you shouldn’t get bored anytime soon.

The Frame comes with a basic black screen trim, you need to budget for an arty bezel separately. These clip over the default bezel to create the gallery illusion. There’s a huge variety (over 40) to choose from, from minimalist bright colours to classic picture frames.

The smallest Frame TV is a 32in Full HD model then 4K resolution sets begin at 43in.

One key difference between The Frame and standard Samsung QLED models is the screen itself, which has a canvas-like matte finish. This allows paintings, when displayed in Art mode, to look more convincing.

The Frame is supplied with an external One Connect Box, with a single cable linking the two. A slim-fit wall mount allows the panel to sit flush against the wall. There’s also the option of a rotating wall mount, if the image you want to display is vertical.

In other respects, The Frame functions like a conventional TV, with Tizen smart support and Quantum processor 4K.

You can also still pick up the 2022 iterations of The Frame, which perform much the same and could save you big bucks.

Best for: Interior design.

Models to choose from:

LS03B

Samsung

The Sero (2023)

The most radical of Samsung’s Lifestyle TVs, The Sero can rotate from horizontal to vertical screen at the touch of a button. Why would you want to do that? To view TikTok, Instagram, other social media platforms and games!

While this high-concept telly won’t be for everyone, the execution is brilliant. The Sero also features a powerful 60W sound system, allowing it to function as a Bluetooth speaker, sans screen.

There’s only one size of the QE43LS05B available, and that’s 43in. It comes in bold blue only. Picture quality on the 4K QLED screen is fine, but what you’re really buying is the novel form factor.

Last year’s Sero, designated 2022, could well be still available, and as far as we can tell there’s little or no difference so get that if it’s a lot cheaper.

Best for: Social media addicts

Models to choose from:

LS05B

Samsung

The Serif (2023)

If you’ve ever hankered to put an ornament on the top of your telly, but couldn’t because the bezel’s too thin, then The Serif is going to be right up your street. This designer model, available in 43in, 50-, 55- and 65in sizes, has an unusual profile with a wider top that recalls the sets of yesteryear, albeit with a model twist.

It also comes with a rtetro style, detachable tripod stand, that adds an extra touch of class. As with the rest of Samsung’s lifestyle TVs, the Serif has a matte screen, but in every other respect it’s a regular 4K QLED with comparable performance.

In addition to the Tizen smart platform, there’s a two channel 40W sound system and a quartet of 4K 120Hz capable HDMIs.

Best for: living room use

Models to choose from:

LS01B

Samsung

The Terrace (2021)

From $3,499/£3,999 to $12,999/£6,499

55-75in

4K

QLED

IP55 weather resistant

Designed for, well, a terrace, The Terrace is a QLED screen for outdoor use and hasn’t been updated for a couple of years now.

It’s IP55 weather resistant, sports an anti-glare panel coating, and is designed to be professionally installed. With support for Control4 and other smart home automation protocols, it can be integrated into a sophisticated whole-home entertainment system.

At 6cm deep, with a distinctive black steel frame, it works much like any other Samsung QLED TV, so all your streaming options are present, including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV and Now.

There are three HDMI inputs, plus USB and a digital optical audio outputs, protected behind a Gore-Tex lined panel. We would imagine most content is going to be streamed wirelessly.

In the US, there are two iterations of The Terrace available, the Partial Sun high brightness (2000 nits) LST7T, and the Full Sun LST9T which incorporates Outdoor Optimised Direct Sun Protection but cost a lot more at a dollar under $13,000 at the largest size.

Best for: Outdoor viewing and pool parties

Models to choose from:

LST7T

LST9T

Samsung

Samsung Micro-LED

Hailed by some as the future of television, Micro LED is a self-illuminating modular display technology that is scalable up to an incredible 292in.

You can currently buy a Samsung Micro LED display, in the shape of The Wall, for your superyacht or penthouse suite, but it’s very much a specialised purchase. Not intended to be watched up close, images are extremely bright and colour vivid. The Wall also throws out a lot of heat too.

A domesticated Micro LED model has finally arrived in a 110in size if you can fit that in your living room. The MS1A has an eye-watering price and comes with a Samsung Hub, Monolith design with an almost invisible bezel, Area Sound and features like Multi View meaning you can watch four things at the same time.

Individually controlled pixels “give you our most intense contrast imaginable”, according to Samsung. It’s all powered by the Micro AI Processor and there’s Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Pro, plus, is has the Art Mode found on The Frame.

Find out why our reviews editor thinks that Micro-LED TVs aren’t ready for your living room yet.

Best for: Super-sized deep wallet viewing

Models to choose from:

The Wall

MS1A

Where to buy Samsung TVs

The obvious place to buy Samsung TVs is from the official store. It’s not the best site to browse but you get options for finance, free delivery, free returns and optional things like demo and setup.

One of the best reasons to buy from Samsung directly is various offers such as cashback or discounts on other products like a soundbar if you buy them together.

Of course, you can buy from many retailers in the UK although they are unlikely to stock all Samsung models. You can buy Samsung TVs from Amazon, John Lewis, Laptops Direct, AO, Argos, Currys PC World, Very, Box and more.

Those in the US can also head to the official Samsung store or buy from Amazon, BestBuy, Newegg, Target, Walmart, Costco and B&H.