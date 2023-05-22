Secret Invasion: Everything you need to know

Nick Fury has always been a supporting character in the MCU, but finally, he’s getting the spotlight in the upcoming MCU live-action series for Disney+, Secret Invasion.

Announced on the Disney investor day alongside the likes of Ironheart, this show will fit into Phase 5 and will tie into the overall narrative of the Infinity Saga.

If you’d like to know more about Secret Invasion, including who is starring, what the plot is and most importantly when it’s coming out, then keep on reading. We also have a similar article for Loki season 2.

When will Secret Invasion release?

Disney has officially confirmed that Secret Invasion will release on 21 June 2023. We assume that episodes will release weekly.

Check out the official character posters in the Twitter thread below, which warns that not everyone is who they say they are…

Nick Fury and Talos return in Marvel Studios’ #SecretInvasion, streaming June 21 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/bnHPOYFqkE — Secret Invasion (@SecretInvasion) May 21, 2023

Originally, Marvel stated that Secret Invasion would be airing in Spring 2023, so this is slightly later than originally planned.

How many episodes are in Secret Invasion?

Kevin Feige confirmed to Collider that there will be six episodes, in keeping with other live-action MCU shows.

Is there a trailer for Secret Invasion?

There are two full trailers for Secret Invasion. The latest one shows Nick Fury seemingly preparing for “one last fight”.

The first trailer for Secret Invasion was shown off at D23, and it promises plenty of thrilling action.

Who is in the cast for Secret Invasion?

Of course, as this show centres around Nick Fury, it wouldn’t be complete without the man himself, Samuel L. Jackson. Ben Mendelsohn will also be reprising his role as Talos, as seen in Captain Marvel.

Vanity Fair has confirmed that Emilia Clarke will be playing Talos’ daughter, G’iah. She was last seen in Captain Marvel, but only as a child.

Also returning to the MCU is Cobie Smulders, who will be back as S.H.I.E.L.D. agent, Maria Hill. She has appeared in several films at this point, including The Avengers. Martin Freeman will also be reprising his role as Everett Ross – he most recently appeared in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Olivia Coleman will be playing an MI6 agent called Sonya Falsworth, whilst Kingsley Ben-Adir will star as Gravik, the villain of the series.

Also joining the show is Killian Scott, Christopher McDonald and Carmen Ejogo, all in unnamed roles. Don Cheadle’s War Machine and Martin Freeman’s Everett Ross will both appear in the series as well.

Behind the camera, the series will be directed by Thomas Bezucha (Let Him Go) and Ali Selim (The Looming Tower). The scripts come from Kyle Bradstreet, best known for producing and writing for Mr. Robot.

What is the plot of Secret Invasion?

When we last saw Nick Fury in the MCU, it was in the post-credits scene for Spider-Man: Far From Home. He was aboard a spaceship with a whole bunch of Skrulls – a shapeshifting alien race first introduced in Captain Marvel. Skrulls will play a big role in Secret Invasion.

In the comics, the Skrulls infiltrate the human race and pose as other people, including taking the place of some of the Marvel universe’s biggest heroes.

With Fury working alongside Talos and the Skrulls right now Marvel will have to tweak things a little to suit the MCU but expect the broad strokes of the plot to remain the same. That means there could be some big Marvel characters who have secretly been someone else all along.

The first trailer revealed that Nick Fury has come out of hiding to help deal with the new threat. He could possibly be working with Olivia Coleman for this – though we don’t know what her role is yet.

Cobie Smulders has forewarned that this series strikes a “darker” tone in the MCU, so expect plenty of twists and betrayals.

How to watch Secret Invasion

Like all Marvel shows on Disney Plus, the series will be exclusive to this streaming service. To sign up for Disney+, head to the website. Ad-free accounts cost £7.99/US$10.99, or £79.90/$109.99 per year. You can also check out the best TV shows and films available on the platform right now.