How to use the same WhatsApp account on two phones

So you want to share the same WhatsApp account on two or more phones?

For the longest time it wasn’t possibly unless you used a slightly awkward workaround using WhatsApp Web. Fortunately, WhatsApp listened and expanded its device linking feature so you can have your account on multiple phones and not only laptops, PCs and tablets.

Even better, it’s simple to do and there aren’t really any major limitations. You’ll lose a couple of features such as the ability to use live location and won’t be able to add a status on the linked phone: those work only on your primary phone.

As with linking other types of devices everything remains end-to-end encrypted when you link a second (or third or fourth) phone. It doesn’t matter whether your phones are iPhones, Android or a mix of both: you can link them all.

1. Install WhatsApp Dominik Tomaszewski / Foundry On the “companion” phone, as WhatsApp calls it, download the app. Launch it, choose your language and then tap Agree and Continue to the terms of use. 2. Link the new phone Dominik Tomaszewski / Foundry Instead of entering your phone number, choose the option to ‘link this device to an existing account‘. If you’re on an Android phone, tap the three dots (top right) and you should see it a menu with the option to ‘Link to existing account’. A QR code will be displayed on the screen. 3. Scan the QR code Dominik Tomaszewski / Foundry Pick up your primary phone – the one you currently use WhatsApp on – and tap Settings (iPhone) or the three dots on Android. Tap Linked devices, then Link a Device. The view from your primary phone’s camera will be shown and you can point it at the QR code on the second phone. Linking should happen automatically and your chats should load – it may take a minute or so.

The same process can be used to link a PC, laptop or tablet. You can use WhatsApp on up to five devices in total: your primary phone and four linked devices.

Just bear in mind that although you don’t need your primary phone to be around or even switched on to use WhatsApp on linked devices, you will need to log in to WhatsApp at least every fortnight to continue using it on that second phone. If you don’t, it will be logged out automatically and you’ll have to link it again.

