Harry Potter TV series news, rumours, casting and release date

Wands at the ready – Warner Bros. Discovery has confirmed that a brand new series based on the story of Harry Potter will be coming to Max, HBO’s exclusive streaming service.

But what do we know about this new magical show? We’ve done the digging, so you don’t have to. You can also see how to watch all the Harry Potter movies online here.

The Harry Potter series was officially confirmed in April 2023. Whilst HBO hasn’t announced an official release date, Deadline has reported that it is expected to arrive in 2025/2026.

This would make sense, considering that the series is still in the early development stages. We will update this article with more information when we have it.

There will be over a decade of content, providing that the show is successfully renewed year on year.

Harry Potter Max series cast and crew

No cast members have been confirmed, but the main golden trio will likely be newcomers, just like Dan, Rupert and Emma were.

Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO of HBO and Max content said the following on casting: “We haven’t gone out to agencies. We have our own internal process where we’ve been thinking about people but we have not wanted to go out into the world. Now that the news is out there… we’ll start going out to the business.”

HBO is currently trying to source a showrunner, but we do know that J.K. Rowling is onboard as an executive producer. This news has received lots of backlash due to the author’s transphobic views. She will be joined by Neil Blair and Ruth Kenley-Letts.

No former Harry Potter actors have been confirmed to return as of yet.

Harry Potter HBO Max plot

Warner Bros. Discovery has confirmed that the new series will dive deep into the original story covered in all seven books. The show will be told across ten years, so may be more than seven seasons long, defying the long-standing rumours of having one season per book.

Here is the official statement from Warner on the new show:

“The stories from each of Rowling’s Harry Potter books will become a decade-long series produced with the same epic craft, love and care this global franchise is known for. The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail, much loved characters and dramatic locations that Harry Potter fans have loved for over twenty-five years.

“Each season will be authentic to the original books and bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and beloved films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally.”

This means that fans could expect to see characters and plot points that weren’t explored in the films, such as Peeves, S.P.E.W and the Marauders backstory.

How to watch the new Harry Potter series

The show is being developed for Max, HBO’s streaming service that is available in the US, as well as Latin America and parts of Europe. In America, prices start from $9.99 per month for ad-supported content.

There is no Max here in the UK – most shows are syndicated on Sky and Now. However, by the time this show releases, Max may have expanded internationally. Either way, we would expect a UK release to be on the cards, considering the British heritage of this franchise.