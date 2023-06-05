This year is proving to be financially tough for many people, and not only those on low incomes. If you need a new phone right now, the cost of a new one could seem ruinous. But there’s an alternative: buy a refurbished one instead.

Refurbished phones (as well as other tech devices) are now widely available from major retailers and network operators. And they’re the best choice for a lot of people because they’re so much cheaper than buying a brand new phone.

Not simply cheaper: buying refurbished is a safe option because refurbished phones come with a warranty. That gives you peace of mind, something you don’t necessarily get when buying a used phone from Facebook Marketplace, ebay or your friend down the road.

Prices vary according to condition and, because they’re refurbished, there isn’t endless stock of phones in every condition and colour.

This means that if you see a deal you like below, don’t wait too long as they go in and out of stock regularly.

Where to find refurbished phone deals in the UK (SIM-free)

Here are the best places to browse for a refurbished phone, along with any promotions you might be able to use:

Where to buy refurbished phones on contract

You can also get refurbished handsets on a monthly contract (and sometimes buy them outright) from network operators including:

Where to find refurbished phone deals in the US (SIM-free)

Here are the best places to buy a refurb phone in the US.

Best refurbished phone deals in the UK

Apple iPhone 12 (64GB) – Good condition 1 From: UR Was: £799 Now: £299.95 (£499.05 off) View Deal This refurbished iPhone 12 in Good condition is almost £500 cheaper than when it originally launched – it was £799 back in 2020. Reasons to buy from UR includes a free case, glass screen protector, a 12-month warranty and 12 months of insurance against theft and accidental damage. Reasons to buy from UR includes a free case, glass screen protector, a 12-month warranty and 12 months of insurance against theft and accidental damage. Apple iPhone 11 (64GB) – Good condition 2 From: Music Magpie Was: £729 Now: £249.99 (£479.01 off) View Deal One of the most affordable refurbished iPhone deals on a model still worth buying: this iPhone 11 in ‘Good’ condition is a solid deal if you don’t mind some wear and tear. You get a 12-month warranty as well, so you’re covered if anything goes wrong. You get a 12-month warranty as well, so you’re covered if anything goes wrong. Samsung Galaxy S22 – 128GB – Excellent condition 3 From: Amazon (Renewed) Was: £769 Now: £388.50 (£380.50 off) View Deal Launched in 2022, you can already get a refurbished Galaxy S22 for half the original price.



This Renewed version from Amazon is in ‘Excellent’ condition and is a great deal at this price, with free delivery and a 12-month warranty. Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max – 128GB – Good condition 4 From: Back Market Was: £1,099 Now: £479.99 (£619.01 off) View Deal It may now be two years old, but the iPhone 12 Pro Max is still an excellent phone. And this chunky discount from Back Market is pretty appealing. Apple iPhone 12 mini (64GB) – Good condition 5 From: UR Was: £579 Now: From £259.95 (£319.05 off) View Deal This price is for a Good condition model, which means noticeable wear and tear, but you’re saving over £300 compared to the iPhone 12 mini’s original RRP.

Plus, UR provides a case, glass screen protector, a 12-month warranty and 12 months of insurance against theft and accidental damage. Plus, UR provides a case, glass screen protector, a 12-month warranty and 12 months of insurance against theft and accidental damage. Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (128GB) – Excellent condition 6 From: UR Was: £679 Now: £279.99 (£399.01 off) View Deal The price on last year’s Galaxy S21 has dropped a long way now that the S22 range has arrived – and you can save even more when you buy refurbished. When we checked, a few colours were in stock in Excellent condition. You can save another £30 if you opt for Good condition instead, or spend £30 more and get one that’s indistinguishable from new. When we checked, a few colours were in stock in Excellent condition. You can save another £30 if you opt for Good condition instead, or spend £30 more and get one that’s indistinguishable from new. Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max – 64GB – Good condition 7 From: MusicMagpie Was: £1149 Now: £306.99 (£842.01 off) View Deal The iPhone 11 Pro Max is no longer available from Apple, but cost £1149 at release, which means this deal saves you over £800 on an unlocked, refurbished phone in ‘Good’ condition. MusicMagpie offers free delivery and a 12-month warranty. Apple iPhone XR (128GB) – Fair condition 8 From: Envirofone Was: £799 Now: £184.99 (£614.01 off) View Deal Looking for an iPhone under £200? The XR is a good option, as it’s still able to get iOS updates so you don’t miss out on the latest features.



Envirofone has various models in stock in Fair condition. If you don’t mind paying a bit more you can get one in Good or Excellent condition, but none of those were in stock when we checked. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 – Very good condition 9 From: giffgaff Was: £1299 Now: £399 (£900 off) View Deal The Z Flip 3 is one of the most popular clamshell-style folding phones. This one is in ‘Very Good’ condition, which means some light signs of use.



But you get a 12-month warranty and at least 80% of the original battery capacity. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra – 256GB – Excellent condition 10 From: Back Market Was: £1457.67 Now: £600 (£857.67 off) View Deal The previous-generation Samsung Android flagship is still a very desirable phone, and even more so at this price. Stock changes quickly on Back Market and this model in Excellent condition was – strangely – cheaper than some in Good condition. Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) – Good condition 11 From: Back Market Was: £749 Now: £508.02 (£240.98 off) View Deal You can get a refurbished iPhone 13 in Good condition from Back Market. It may have minor scratches and a minimum of 80% battery health, but it’s a big saving compared to buying it new. It comes with one-year warranty

What do refurbished grades mean?

Each retailer has its own grading system, which means a ‘Good’ condition phone from one might be in very different condition to a ‘Good’ phone bought from another.

That’s why it’s crucial to read the description of what each grade means on the retailer’s website.

Some start their grading at ‘Good’ (which means the worst condition they sell) and go up to Excellent or Like New.

Others are more honest, calling phones with obvious signs of wear and tear ‘Fair’ condition. Others still use A, B, C or other systems that aren’t so descriptive

Refurbished vs second-hand or used – what’s the difference?

There’s a difference between buying refurbished and simply buying second-hand. While refurbished devices are technically pre-owned, they are repaired and reconditioned to work like new. Buying a second-hand phone, however, means you get the device as is, which means the lifespan may not last as long.

Refurbished phones often come with a one-year warranty no matter where you buy from – in fact, we’d urge you to take a look at the warranty policy before you buy. Ensure there is one!

