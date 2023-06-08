Ahsoka: Everything we know about the Disney+ series

Over the next few years, the Star Wars library on Disney+ will be growing, thanks to a whole host of live-action shows. One of the most anticipated is a series about Ahsoka Tano, a character best known for the animated show, The Clone Wars.

Ahsoka was brought into the live-action world in The Mandalorian Chapter 13, The Jedi. If you’d like to know more about this series, then keep on reading. We also have similar roundups for Andor season 2 and Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2.

Ahsoka is set to debut on 23 August 2023. Take a look at the official teaser trailer below:

Who are the cast and crew?

Rosario Dawson will be reprising her role as Ahsoka Tano from The Mandalorian. Originally, the character was voiced by Ashley Eckstein in Clone Wars and Rebels, but Dawson has generally been received well so far.

Joining her will be Hayden Christensen, who is reprising his role as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader (via The Hollywood Reporter). The two characters shared a bond in The Clone Wars, as Tano was the padawan of Skywalker.

Ahsoka is due to take place at the same time as The Mandalorian, which is five years after Return of the Jedi. Therefore, we expect Anakin will either appear in the form of flashbacks or as a force ghost.

Christensen also played a major part in the Obi-Wan series – but this takes place a lot earlier than Ahsoka.

Natasha Liu Bordizzo (best known for The Society) is joining the cast as Sabine Wren, a young Mandalorian who dropped out of the Imperial Academy.

Also joining the series will be the star of Birds of Prey and the Netflix thriller Kate, Mary Elizabeth Winstead – though so far her role is unconfirmed. Another star with an undisclosed character is Ivanna Sakhno.

Making Star Wars reported rumours that LucasFilm has been casting for actresses to play Ahsoka at younger ages – perhaps her teens, setting some flashbacks around the time of The Clone Wars.

The Mandalorian’s Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni will both serve as executive producers, whilst Filoni will also act as a writer on the show. The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Peter Ramsey – best known for Into the Spider-Verse – will be directing at least one episode of Ahsoka.

The Radio Times has reported that Filoni has hinted that Mandalorian graffiti artist Sabine Wren from Star Wars Rebels may join her on her travels – though this isn’t official yet. He also teased the possibility of more Rebels crossover characters to The Wrap.

There have also been rumours about the casting of Ezra Bridger, but nothing concrete has been confirmed yet.

What is the plot of Ahsoka?

Plot details about Ahsoka are quite thin at the moment, but we do know that it will be set in the same time period as The Mandalorian.

Ahsoka mentioned searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (AKA Mitth’raw’nuruodo), a villain probably best known from Rebels who disappeared along with Jedi-in-training, Ezra Bridger. Therefore, we suspect that Thrawn will be the main antagonist of the series, and that Ezra will also play a pivotal role in the story.

This is further supported by Rosario Dawson at C2E2, who has claimed that they are trying to track Thrawn down.

We also imagine that we may get more details and backstory to Ahsoka’s time as a young apprentice of former Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker, and her subsequent battle with him as Darth Vader.

Ahsoka will allegedly tie into another new Star Wars show, Rangers of the New Republic. We also imagine that we haven’t seen the last of her and her storyline overlapping with Mando’s.

Showrunner Dave Filoni has allegedly seen a rough cut of an episode, and had a visceral reaction to it:

At least one episode of #Ahsoka has been cut together and #DaveFiloni told her it was “a religious experience” pic.twitter.com/phGo8c3LFa — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) August 7, 2022

How to watch Ahsoka

Like all the other Star Wars originals, Ahsoka will be a Disney+ exclusive. Currently, accounts cost £7.99/$10.99 per month or £79.90/$109.99 per year for new subscribers on the ad-free plan.

If you’ve not yet done so, you can sign up on the Disney+ website. You can also check out how to get Disney+ for free here.