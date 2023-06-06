Both Windows 10 and Windows 11 can open a variety of different file types natively, but that doesn’t yet include EPUB.

Despite being one of the most popular eBook formats around, it means you’ll be relying on third-party software to access them.

Fortunately, there are some good free options that are compatible with all recent versions of Windows. Here’s everything you need to know.

What is an EPUB file?

EPUB, short for Electronic Publication is a file format most commonly associated with eBooks.

With the exception of Amazon’s Kindle (which uses its own AZW files), most digital books and eReaders will use EPUB. That means it’s free from digital right management (DRM) restrictions that might prevent you from reading it across all your devices.

If you prefer downloading your own books and then uploading to your devices, EPUB is the file type you’re must likely to use. For open-source books, manuals or any copyright-free publications, EPUB is the way to go.

EPUB files can be particularly useful for those with impaired vision, as you can use text-to-speech software to have them read aloud to you.

For a few years, Microsoft’s Edge browser had EPUB support built in, but the switch to a Chromium version in 2019 saw the functionality removed. To add it back, you’ll have to use a third-party alternative.

How to open EPUB files in Windows using an app

There are a few apps you can use to open EPUB files in Windows, but the most popular option is Calibre.

It’s an eBook management app that allows you to import, convert and export EPUB files to all your devices. But the relevant feature for this article is the ability to open any EPUB files that you’ve added. Here’s how to use it to start reading EPUB books:

Head to the Calibre website and click ‘Download Calibre’

Once complete, double-click the downloaded file and follow the instructions to install it Open the app, then click the ‘Add books’ button in the top-right corner Select the EPUB file/s you’d like to view, and wait for them to be imported into Calibre Click any book you now see to highlight it, then click ‘View’

The file will now open in a new window. Functionality is relatively limited, but you can resize it to your liking

But if you actually want to read EPUB files (rather than just open them to access something specific), Calibre isn’t the best choice. The likes of Kobo, Freda and Icecream EPUB reader are all worth considering.

How to open EPUB files in Windows using a browser extension

As powerful as Calibre and other EPUB readers are, they’re probably not necessary if you just want to open an EPUB file occasionally.

In those situations, a browser extension will be all you need. Google Chrome remains the most popular platform for extension, but the likes of Microsoft Edge, Mozilla Firefox and Opera have a similar selection these days.

That includes the free EPUBReader, which is available for all three. Here’s how to use it:

Open your browser and install EPUBReader (Chrome/Edge/Firefox/Opera) Head into your extension settings and make sure it’s enabled Click on the EPUBReader icon in the toolbar, then click the folder icon that appears

File Explorer will now open. Locate the EPUB file you’d like to open, then double-click it The file will now open in a new tab within your browser, as you can see below

Both methods for opening EPUB files are simple but effective. Which one you choose will come down to whether you just want to read EPUB files, or manage them too.

Of course, arguably the easiest way to read eBooks is via a dedicated device. While Kindles use their own file format, you’ll probably be reading EPUB files on most other eReaders.