The PS5 is now more than two years old, and it’s finally (mostly) easy to buy – though depending on where you live it might cost more than it used to.

The console was almost impossible to buy for years after launch, though it’s now much easier to find. Stock is still a little unpredictable, but re-appearing faster than ever, and for the most part consoles are now available from all the usual retailers.

Ahead of the launch of the PlayStation VR2 headset in February 2023 Sony claimed it is now delivering “increased supply of PS5 consoles,” and promised that fans “should now have a much easier time finding one at retailers globally.”

We’re listing all the retailers offering the new console, along with pricing and availability – we’ll be doing our best to keep up to date as new stock comes in so stay tuned, and for more on the console, take a look at our PS5 review.

How much does the PlayStation 5 cost?

The PS5 is available in two models. The standard PS5 costs $499/£479, while the cheaper Digital Edition without a Blu-ray drive costs $399/£389 – note that those UK figures are £30 higher than they used to be thanks to a price increase, though luckily US customers haven’t been affected.

If you’re not sure which to buy, check out our PS5 vs PS5 Digital Edition comparison for a more detailed breakdown of the differences.

Where to buy the PS5

You can also buy a PS5 directly from Sony’s PlayStation Direct store. Previously only available for US customers, this is now also open to fans in the UK, Germany, France, Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg.

Here are some other US retailers to try:

And here are good UK options:

In the UK, BT and EE both make the console available to their customers. BT customers can order the PS5 via their MyBT account, while EE customers can order the PS5 and split the cost on their monthly mobile plan. The payment will be divided into 11 interest-free installments via EE’s Add to Plan service.

There are also independent sellers on eBay auctioning the PS5, though we’d advise going through standard retailers if at all possible to avoid potential complications – and exorbitant prices.

Another marketplace auctioning site StockX is also selling the PS5, but again we’d advise going through standard sellers for the same reasons we advise against buying from no-name sellers on eBay.

When will the PS5 be back in stock?

Unfortunately, if stock is low at the time you’ve tried to pick a console up, it’s difficult to predict exactly when more stock will appear. It often appears at short notice, so if you can’t find a console right now then the best bet is to keep an eye on all the retailers, and sign up for as many stock alerts as possible.

Is the PS5 ever on sale?

With stock so limited for so long, Sony hasn’t really felt the need to discount the PS5 to drum up sales.

It’s likely that this will happen for the first time this year, with the hope of proper deals – or at least aggressive bundle pricing – this Black Friday, with a bit of luck.

The next best bet for savings is that Sony cuts the price of the main console in line with the launch of the rumoured PS5 Slim or PS5 Pro, but be warned: there’s no reason to believe either new console is right around the corner, and it could still be years before updated hardware arrives.

If you’re lucky enough to grab a console, here’s our guide to turning the PS5 off. No, really – it’s harder than you’d think. You might also like our advice on how to reset your old PS4 before ditching it, how to play PS4 games on PS5 and, with such limited storage space on offer, here’s how to delete games on PS5 too – or install a PS5 SSD if you decide to upgrade instead.

Of course, you’ll also want to make sure you buy some of the best PS5 games to play on your new hardware. If you want to brighten things up, then here’s where to buy the official PS5 console covers and the colourful DualSense controllers.