The Oculus Quest 2 – well, technically the Meta Quest 2 now, but that’s semantics, is probably the best virtual reality headset in years thanks to a winning combo of portability, power, and price.

Even better, since it’s a standalone headset you don’t need an expensive gaming PC or console to power the VR – the Quest 2 just works, which makes it a perfect first VR purchase.

The catch is that Quest 2 headset got a $100/£100 price hike in July 2022, making it more expensive than ever, and though Meta was running a money-off bundle near the end of 2022, that has now ended. That means there are slim pickings on the Quest 2 deals front right now.

With that in mind, here’s our hand-picked selection of the best Quest 2 deals this month.

How much does the Oculus Quest 2 cost?

128GB – $399/£399

256GB – $499/£499

When released, the Oculus Quest 2 started at a very tempting $299/£299 for the 128GB model and $499/£499 for the 256GB model, making it $100/£100 cheaper than the original Quest headset and an all-round great deal for prospective VR headset buyers.

However, following a price hike (ignore Argos calling it a ‘great new price’ in July 2022 that Meta attributes to rising manufacturing and shipping costs, the Meta Quest 2 has seen a 33% price hike. This took it back to the same $399/£399 starting price as the original Quest for the 128GB model, and $499/£499 for the 256GB model.

Where to buy the Quest 2 in the US & UK

As noted, Quest 2 deals are usually quite difficult to come by – especially since the $100/£100 price hike last year.

With that said, the following retailers stock the Quest 2 with some offering quick free delivery or things like discounts on accessories, so it’s worth checking each to get the best deal:

US:

BestBuy – Two free games

Amazon – $19.34 off, plus two free games

Newegg – Free $15 Meta gift card, plus two free games

Target – $1 off, plus two free games

Walmart – $20 off, plus two free games

UK:

Amazon – £70 off 256GB model, plus two free games

Game – £70 off 256GB model, plus two free games

Argos – £70 off 256GB model, plus two free games

Currys – £70 off 256GB model, plus two free games and free Apple services

John Lewis – £70 off 256GB model, plus two free games

Best Oculus Quest 2 deals: Live price tracker

We’re also tracking the price of the Quest 2 in real-time, so if you spot the headset for less than the RRP, you’d better move fast!

Retailer Price Meta $399 View Deal $399.99 View Deal

Is the Oculus Quest 2 better than the Quest?

The simple answer is yes, but see our review to find out why.

The Quest 2 is 10% lighter, more comfortable, and offers an improved display with over 50% more pixels than the original Quest. This translates to a bright, detailed experience with nearly 2K resolution per eye.

The refresh rate also gets a boost to 90Hz from 60Hz, along with controllers that last four times longer than the batteries on the original.

More importantly, Oculus has simplified the IPD (or Interpupillary Distance) adjustment. The IPD measures the distance between your pupils to calculate a 3D effect that’s believable. Users can now quickly choose the setting that works best out of three options.

Of course, if you’re looking at how to buy the Quest 2, you probably know most of this, but see our full guide to the Quest 2 and the best Quest accessories if you want to know even more. For more future-facing tech, take a look at the latest Meta Quest Pro news and the latest Meta Quest 3 rumours too. We’ve also got the top Oculus Quest 2 tips and tricks for those wanting to get the most out of their headset.