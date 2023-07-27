The Surface Duo 2 is Microsoft’s second attempt at a dual-screen folding phone, but it might be the last.

As our updated review shows, several software updates in the months after launch significantly improved the user experience. The hardware was already good, and a big upgrade compared to the original.

But what does the future of the Duo 2 look like? Microsoft has refused to commit to supporting the device long-term, leading to speculation that it’s being discontinued. Here’s everything you need to know.

When was the Surface Duo 2 released?

The Surface Duo was announced back on 22 September 2021, before being released in the US, UK and several other countries around the world on 21 October of the same year.

Has the Surface Duo 2 been discontinued?

Not officially, but it might not have a long-term future. And there’s no sign of stock returning to major retailers, including Microsoft itself.

When low stock began to take hold in early 2023, the company described the Duo 2 as “an important part of the Surface portfolio” in a statement to Windows Central.

But is that still the case now? In July 2023, Zac Bowden at Windows Central asked a Microsoft spokesman if the device had been discontinued. “Nothing to share” was the response.

Development of new Duo 2 features was supposedly stopped late last year, and there’s no indication of them starting up again. In response to Bowden asking if there would be any new Android OS versions on the way, it was another “nothing to share”.

It means the device is unlikely to ever get a version of Android 13, let alone 14. Security updates will continue until October 2024, but that could be the end of the road for the Surface Duo.

Instead, it looks like we might be getting a book-style foldable, but Bowden believes it won’t be known as the Surface Duo 3. Even then, the device isn’t guaranteed to arrive.

Dominik Tomaszewski / Foundry

How much does the Surface Duo 2 cost?

At launch, the Duo 2 started at as the same price as it’s predecessor in the UK, but $100 more in the US. Here are all three configurations:

128GB storage – £1,349/$1,499

256GB storage – £1,429/$1,599.99

512GB storage – £1,589/$1,799.99 (in black only)

But just a few months later, we saw some steep discounts in the US and UK, and it’s unlikely that prices will ever return to the RRPs above. If you can find stock, this is how much you should expect to pay:

128GB storage – £860/$999.99

256GB storage – £940/$1,099.99

512GB storage – £1,034/$1,299.99 (in black only)

Dominik Tomaszewski / Foundry

Surface Duo 2 design & features

There Duo 2 improves on the original Duo in a few significant ways. Here’s what you can expect…

Snapdragon 888

The biggest jump is under the hood for the Duo 2, which moves up from the Snapdragon 855 to the new Snapdragon 888. It boosts performance and graphical capabilities, improves battery efficiency and adds 5G support.

There’s also the welcome boost to 8GB RAM (from the original Duo’s 6GB), making the handset more performance-driven, whether that’s for gaming or multitasking across demanding apps.

The step up in performance specs isn’t a surprise given how much Microsoft touts the Duo 2’s productivity benefits. With two displays, Microsoft promises the Duo will allow running two apps simultaneously, dragging and dropping between screens (in supported apps), creating App Groups for the apps you use most often, note taking and sketching and optmized display experiences with recreational apps such as TikTok, Kindle and Spotify.

Of course, mobile productivity gets a boost with 5G – whether that’s for calls or collaborating on Microsoft 365 or accessing Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and using the Duo as an on-screen controller.

Bigger display

The Duo 2 preserves the AMOLED display quality of the original Duo, but the panels are larger. The single panel spans 5.8in (1344×1892) and reaches 8.3in (2688×1892) when fully open, adds a fifth of an inch more to the original size.

Refresh rates get a boost too – while not quite the flagship-level 120Hz, the Duo 2 moves up from 60Hz to an adaptive 90Hz.

A “glance bar” along the spine of the phone also shows you all the essential notifications and details, including battery life.

Dominik Tomaszewski / Foundry

This was significantly improved in a June 2022 update, with the likes of WhatsApp and Telegram also now supported. As Windows Central reported, it also brings improvements to how the Slim Pen 2 stylus works and makes the camera experience better.

Bigger battery

The original Duo had a 3,577mAh battery, which it said could get you up to 15.5 hours of local video playback, 27 hours of talk and up to 10 days of battery life on standby. The Duo 2 gains a 4,449mAh battery, with All-Day Battery Life, according to Microsoft. The upper limits of video playback remains at 15.5 hours but talk time gets a minor bump up to 28 hours, maximum.

Microsoft is also introducing 23W Fast Charging (to be sold separately), up from the original Duo’s 18W.

Triple rear cameras

One of the biggest upgrades in the Duo 2 is the triple camera set up with a 16Mp ultra-wide (f/2.2 aperture, 110-degrees), 12Mp telephoto (f/2.4 aperture with 2x optical zoom and OIS), and 12Mp wide lens (f/1.7 aperture with OIS). The front-facing camera offers a 12Mp sensor (f/2.0 aperture).

It’s a significant jump up from the original Duo’s 11Mp camera which served both as the front and rear camera.

Video recording features include HDR video in 4K (at 30fps and 60fps).

Android software

At launch, the Surface Duo 2 ran Microsoft’s custom launcher over Android 11, although this has since been updated to Android 12. It means you get the full range of Google apps (Assistant, Calendar, Maps, Photos etc.), plus core Microsoft software such as Edge, OneDrive and Teams.

Alongside several software updates, the Duo 2 is a far better device now than at launch, as our August 2022 re-review shows.

The device has since received an update to Android 12L, which improves the experience further. The Android 12 spin-off is specifically designed for larger devices and foldables, featuring a redesigned notification shade, Settings app and activity feed. As a Windows blog post confirmed, you can also expect more fluid animations and extra accessibility features.

However, there’s no news on when – or if – Android 13 might arrive.

Microsoft highlights some of the Surface Duo 2’s key features in a video on its ‘Microsoft Mechanics’ YouTube channel:

The five-minute clip covers design, software, multitasking and more, making it worth watching if you’re a current or prospective Duo 2 owner. You’ll also hear some justification for the dual-screen form factor, with Microsoft findings suggesting using two screens side-by-side reduces the mental workload compared to single-screen devices or foldables.

Surface Duo 2 full specs

Snapdragon 888 5G

Dual PixelSense Fusion Displays open: 8.3in AMOLED (2688×1892)

Single PixelSense Screen: 5.8in AMOLED (1344×1892)

HDR, 100% SRGB, DCIP3

Dual displays with 90Hz adaptive refresh rate

800 nits max brightness

Cameras: Rear: 12Mp wide f/1.7, 12Mp telephoto f/2.4, 16Mp ultra-wide f/2.2 Front: 12Mp f/2.0

Android 11

Wi-Fi-6 802.11ax (2.4/5GHz)

Bluetooth 5.1

NFC

NFC Corning Gorilla Glass Victus

Stereo speakers

4449mAh (typical) dual battery

23W USB-C Fast Charge

The Surface Duo 2 also ships with the following Microsoft applications:

Intune Company Portal

LinkedIn

Microsoft Authenticator

Microsoft Bing Search

Microsoft Edge

Microsoft Lens – PDF

Scanner

Microsoft Office: Word,Excel, PowerPoint & More

Microsoft OneDrive

Microsoft OneNote

Microsoft Outlook

Microsoft Start

Microsoft Teams

Microsoft To Do

Surface

Tips

Xbox Game Pass

Want more Surface Duo 2 goodness? It featured as the lead talking point in episode 84 of our podcast Fast Charge, where we also discussed the Nokia G50 iOS 15.

Here’s everything you need to know about the original Surface Duo.

Related articles