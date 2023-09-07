Right on cue, Apple is back with another launch event this September.

This one is typically the biggest of the year, with the new iPhone/s usually the headline announcement. We’re not expecting any different in 2023, so look out for four new iPhone 15 models.

But rumours suggest that they won’t be the only new products Apple announces. Here’s everything you need to know about the September 2023 event, including how to watch live.

When is the next Apple event?

As confirmed by the tech giant, the next Apple event is due to take place on Tuesday 12 September 2023 at 10am PDT/1pm EDT, or 6pm BST for those tuning in from the UK.

As ever, it’s set to be broadcast from Apple Park in California, and it’s likely that it’ll be a pre-recorded affair like with most recent Apple events. However, the latter isn’t guaranteed.

How can I watch the next Apple event live?

Just like virtually every other Apple event, you’ll be able to watch the action unfold in real time. While Apple once required the use of Safari or an Apple product to watch its livestreams, it has dropped the barriers in recent years, allowing basically anybody on any device to tune in to its events via the Apple website.

You’ll be able to watch the September Event via the Apple Event website, as well as via the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Mac, and you’ll also be able to tune in to the announcement via its YouTube channel too.

We’ve embedded the official live stream above for ease, so simply bookmark this page and head back later today to see what Apple has planned.

What should I expect from Apple’s September 2023 event?

While Apple doesn’t tend to reveal much about what to expect ahead of its events, leaks tend to give us an idea of what the company has planned – and there have been plenty of those of late.

The headline announcement at the event is expected to be the new iPhone 15 range. The big rumour here is that Apple will finally switch to the USB-C port, following years of persisting with Lightning, after the European Union (EU) made it mandatory by end of 2024.

Four models are expected once again, with the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max likely to be using Apple’s new A17 Bionic chip. The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will also supposedly be upgraded in this department, but to last year’s A16 Bionic instead.

No major design changes are expected, though we could be getting a new ‘Action’ button on the sides of Pro models. And it’s possible the Dynamic Island feature introduced in 2022 will make it to the non-Pro phones.

Elsewhere, new Apple Watches are likely. This will almost certainly include an Apple Watch Series 8 successor (likely called the Series 9), but there also may be a new Ultra model. Given the two-year gap between the first two generations, it appears to be too soon for another Apple Watch SE.

Both the Series 9 and Ultra are rumoured to get Apple’s new S9 chipset and better battery life, but no significant changes elsewhere.

There’s also a chance of a follow-up to the 2021 iPad mini, and potentially new AirPods. The latter could include the second-generation AirPods Max, and even new budget AirPods Lite have been rumoured.

But to be among the first to know what actually makes it into the event, you’ll have to watch along live.