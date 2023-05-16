The Hewlett-Packard Company, commonly known as HP, was founded all the way back in 1939. But in recent decades, the US firm has established itself as one of the go-to technology brands on the planet.

Several different laptop lines are joined by a wide selection of desktop PCs, printers and other accessories, including monitors and headphones.

All of these products could be useful for students, something which HP has recognised. The company has a range of deals that are only available to students, and there are some great offers in both the US and UK. Here’s everything you need to know.

Does HP offer a student discount? How much is it?

HP has significant student discounts in both the US and UK, but they vary slightly depending on where you’re based.

In the US, you’ll find savings of up to 40% via the HP Education Store. Discounts may be higher than that on some products, with the “full consumer and commercial portfolio” available.

In the UK, the HP Student Store is offering the following discounts:

Up to 15% off laptops

Up to 15% off desktops

Up to 10% off printers

Up to 40% off accessories and monitors

These discounts are available all year round, but deals are sometimes even better at specific times. Your best opportunity is Back to School, which usually takes place each August.

Don’t forget, HP offers free delivery on all orders in the US and UK, whether you’re a student or not.

Who can get HP’s student discount?

The discount is available to anyone enrolled in a further or higher education institution or academic staff.

To get the student discount from HP you must be:

Over the age of 16

Currently enrolled in a higher educational institution (or be a teacher or member of academic staff working at such an institution)

Have a valid school or university email address – typically using the format name@university.edu in the US or name@university.ac.uk in the UK

How to get the HP student discount

Here are a few ways to access HP’s student discount:

Go directly to the HP Store

You can get HP Student pricing by registering at the HP Student Store. Just click on “Join the HP Student Store” and sign up with your university.ac.uk address.

You should see the following sign up page:

From there, just follow the instructions to complete the sign up (or login process). The new discounts should then be displayed automatically.

How to get HP student discount via UNiDAYS

You can also access HP student discounts and deals via UNiDAYS. Available in the US and UK, it offers discounts to anyone over 16 who’s in full-time education.

UNiDAYS is also a popular verification platform that many brands use to offer student discounts, including the Apple Education Store.

It also offers access to all deals the HP Student Store has available. At the time of writing, you can get up to 50% off in the US and up to 40% off in the UK.

To sign up, you’ll need to provide your full name, institution name, which year you’re enrolled in and the length of your program.

UNiDAYS only verifies your student status by logging into your institutional portal or via email.

Get the HP student discount via Studen Beans

Another way to access HP student deals in the is via Student Beans. It centralises student discounts from major brands in one place, while also verifying your student status. This saves you from individually registering as a student across different sites.

Right now, you can pick up the following HP deals:

You’ll need an institutional email address to create a Student Beans account. You can do so via the Student Beans website now.

The service verifies your student status by either allowing you to log in to your institution’s learning portal, by email confirmation, or by submitting proof by way of documentation.

You can provide images of your student card, acceptance letter, or academic transcript. But compared to the other options in this list, it’s a slower option. You can be waiting up to 24 hours for approval.

Top tips on student saving Make sure to compare HP’s student pricing with prices from other retailers. Is the discount better elsewhere? Can you get a discount directly from your institution?

Don’t pick up a laptop just because it’s available on a student discount. See if the processor and graphics card will suit your needs: Can it handle creative software like Adobe’s Creative Suite? Can it double as a gaming laptop?

Consider the display resolution and technology (LCD versus OLED) when looking at a student laptop deal. If you stream Netflix or Disney+, will movies and shows look good, or is the device mostly meant for word processing and basic browsing? See our full guide to choosing a laptop.

