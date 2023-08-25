Microsoft is one of the most popular tech companies in the world, and it’s easy to see why.

It’s the company behind Windows 11 and Microsoft 365 on the software side, but also makes Xbox consoles and Surface computers.

Unfortunately, some of these products and services are expensive, so you might not be able to afford them as a student. But Microsoft has recognised that, offering a couple of significant student discounts.

Here’s everything you need to know, including how to take advantage.

How much is the discount and who can get it?

Students from K-12 (aged 5-18) as well as higher education students, faculty and parents all qualify for the student discount, with up to 10% off on selected products. As Microsoft states in its terms, “only full-time and part-time students, teachers, and parents purchasing on behalf of students and school employees are eligible to the education discount”.

You’ll need to verify your status with a Microsoft account (more on this below). Once you’ve verified, the discount automatically applies to any eligible products you add to cart.

You won’t be able to combine the student discount on other offers though. Additionally, Microsoft notes that if the product already has a discount that exceeds 10%, you won’t get an additional student discount.

Also eligible are military personnel, whether active, former or retired, and their families.

How does Microsoft verify student eligibility?

If you’re shopping at the Microsoft Store in person, you’ll have to show your student ID card to verify your student status.

Online, you’ll need to confirm your eligibility via the Microsoft’s dedicated page in the US and UK. You’ll be prompted to sign in to your Microsoft account or create one if you haven’t already.

Microsoft doesn’t verify your student status upfront, so you may be contacted to provide proof at a later date. If you’re unable to verify your status then, you would have to pay the full price of the device. It’s also possible to get the 10% discount and other offers via UNiDAYS.

What deals can you get with a Microsoft student discount?

Up to 10% off Microsoft Surface devices

Microsoft offers students deals across a broad range of its products with a highlight on its Surface devices, with up to 10% off. Even before this extra discount, deals right now include:

Up to $351/£400 off Surface Pro 9

9 Up to $400/£450 off Surface Laptop 5

Up to $200/£114 off Surface Laptop Go 2

See all Microsoft Surface deals for students in the US

See all Microsoft Surface deals for students in the UK

Free Office 365 Education for students

Students and teachers also have the advantage of free web access to Office 365, which includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote as well as Microsoft Teams on Android or Windows devices. You will need a valid school email address to sign up.

Office 365 is the cloud-based version of Microsoft 365 (except you don’t need a separate subscription). Like Microsoft 365, all the apps update automatically, though they are all web-based and so not available offline.

The free version includes access to Outlook for the web with a 50GB mailbox and unlimited personal cloud storage, a significant improvement on Google Drive’s 15GB free limit.

For more information, see our separate article on if students get Office 365 for free. You may also be interested in our Microsoft 365 buying guide.

Is there an Xbox student discount?

Unfortunately, Microsoft doesn’t offer a separate student discount on Xbox games and consoles. As per its student discount terms and conditions, Microsoft outlines the following exclusions:

Digital games, digital apps, in-app content and subscriptions, films, TV shows and associated content

Gift cards and services/subscriptions (e.g. Skype, Xbox Live)

Xbox consoles, games and accessories

Products that have been personalised or customised

Office software & apps

We have a similar article on how to get an Apple Education discount.