How to watch the next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event

The next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is officially confirmed.

The Korean firm is holding the live event in its home capital city of Seoul for the first time. It is expected to show off its new folding phones and perhaps some other new products besides.

Here’s everything you need to know about Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023.

When is Samsung Galaxy Unpacked?

The next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on Wednesday 26 July 2023 in Seoul, South Korea. It starts at 7am ET / 12pm UK time.

How to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked

The Unpacked event will be streamed live globally by Samsung at 7am ET / 12pm UK time. The easiest way to watch is via Samsung’s official YouTube channel.

You can also watch via Samsung’s official website.

What will be announced at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked?

We are pretty sure, thanks to leaks and Samsung hints, that we will see the new Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5. The main teaser image is of a Z Flip, so Samsung isn’t really hiding much here, asking us to ‘Join the flip side’ (which isn’t even a pun, come on Samsung).

The Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 were very iterative updates to the flip and fold form factors, so we are hoping the 5 series will bring in some changes.

Rumours and leaks suggest the Z Flip 5 will have a larger cover screen similar to the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra. Both the Flip and Fold will likely run the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, but we’ll have to see if it’s the same special edition one found in the Galaxy S23 series, which has a higher clock speed.

The Z Fold 5 might – finally – close completely flat. Rival book-style foldables such as the Google Pixel Fold and Huawei Mate X3 close flat, but the Z Fold 4 doesn’t. Other than that, it may be another case of refinement over revolution.

We may also see a new Galaxy Watch 6 after extensive leaks suggest there will be a regular model and a return to the ‘Classic’ edition after 2022’s Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. We hope this means a return to the wonderful physical rotating bezel found on earlier Watch Classic models.

It’s also possible Samsung will update its tablet line, perhaps with a Galaxy Tab S9. We were fans of the Tab S8, a genuinely good alternative to the iPad.