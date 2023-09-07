how to check if a link is safe

The internet is wonderful, there’s no doubt about it. It allows for a never-before-seen level of interconnectedness and all the information anyone could ever want. However, as with so many things, the internet can be used for bad as well as good. The sheer number of scams and dangers increase with each passing year.

Bad actors are getting more and more imaginative with their schemes. Of course, you’ll still find viruses embedded in files (and here’s how to check if a specific file does contain a virus), but phishing using fake links or sneaky redirects to malicious sites is one of the most popular scams online nowadays.

The goal can vary from a mild inconvenience – such as directing you to buy with someone’s referral code, so they get a commission – to serious threats that might result in you handing over your personal data, bank information, or anything in between.

Fortunately, you do not need to rely on the luck and goodwill of the sender to know that the link you’re clicking is safe. Whether the link is legitimate or fraudulent, there are various things you can do to test them out before clicking on them. Of course, you can also use one of the best antivirus apps, but it’s far from your only option.

Here’s how to check the link you’re about to click.