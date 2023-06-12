Summer Game Fest has already revealed news and trailers for a new Fable game, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Starfield and more – but there are still more announcements to come from one of the biggest studios – Ubisoft.

Here’s what time the Ubisoft Forward stream kicks off, how to watch it and what you should expect to be revealed.

When is Ubisoft Forward?

Ubisoft Forward is due to take place today, Monday 12 June 2023 at the following times:

10am PDT (West Coast US)

1pm EDT (East Coast US)

6pm BST (UK)

7pm CEST (Central Europe)

There will also be a pre-show 15 minutes before. The livestream is part of the official line-up of Summer Game Fest.

How to watch Ubisoft Forward live

The event will be available to stream on the official Ubisoft YouTube channel and Twitch account – but we’ve embedded the YouTube stream right here to keep things simple for you.

What will Ubisoft announce?

Ubisoft has already confirmed that in the main show we’ll see more from Assassin’s Creed Mirage, The Crew: Motorfest, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown and Star Wars Outlaws. There are also rumours of a brand new unannounced title making an appearance.

We are also hoping for an update on the Assassin’s Creed Netflix series, which was announced all the way back in October 2020. There may also be news about the open-world pirate game Skull and Bones.