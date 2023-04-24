How to watch HBO Max for free

HBO Max is one of the biggest US streaming platforms, with original exclusives such as The Last of Us, Succession and The White Lotus.

Next month, it will undergo a major rebrand when it merges with Discovery+. The name will be changed to ‘Max’, and a slew of new originals are planned for the platform – including a standalone series based on the Harry Potter books.

If you want to sign up for a HBO Max subscription, then you can either opt for the ad-supported plan for $9.99 per month, or the ad-free one for $14.99 per month. However, if you’re looking to save money then there are a few ways to watch HBO Max for free.

Note that these prices will be changing from next month – you can find out more in our guide to Max for current HBO Max subscribers.

We’ve rounded up everything we know about how to get this service without having to pay a cent. We also have a similar roundup for watching Apple TV+ for free.

Use a free trial of HBO Max on Amazon Prime Video US

You don’t just have to watch HBO Max content on the website. Amazon Prime Video US has the service available as an additional channel that you can purchase on top of your existing Prime Video subscription.

You can purchase a seven-day free trial of the channel on Amazon US, which then rises to $14.99 per month after that. However, providing you cancel before you’re billed, you won’t need to pay anything.

If you’re not a Prime subscriber, then no need to worry. New customers also get a 30-day free trial of Prime Video. Therefore, you could sign up to Amazon Prime Video US and add HBO Max as a channel without the need to pay anything at all.

If you’d like to know more about Amazon channels, you can read all about them in our explainer article.

If you’re based in the UK, you may also be able to sign up using this method, and a VPN such as NordVPN or ExpressVPN.

Use a free trial of HBO Max on Hulu

If you’re signed up for the streaming service Hulu (which costs $7.99 per month for the ad-supported version, and $14.99 for the ad-free one), then you can add HBO Max as an add-on, with a seven-day free trial available.

You can do this by going to your account and selecting ‘Manage add-ons’, and then clicking on the HBO Max banner.

Get HBO Max through AT&T or your cable provider

Get your TV and broadband via AT&T? Good news, you may be able to get HBO Max for absolutely nothing! AT&T is offering the subscription with certain select bundles – check if yours is included using the chart below:

If it’s not included, you may still be eligible for a limited free trial, though the length of this will depend on the type of plan you’re on. You can check this on the AT&T website.

In addition, some other third-party HBO subscribers are eligible. Customers who subscribe to HBO through the following providers should be able to get HBO Max for free:

Charter’s Spectrum

Apple

Hulu

YouTube TV

Altice (Optimum and SuddenLink)

Verizon

Cox Communications

NCTC (WOW!, Atlantic Broadband, RCN, Grande Communications & Wave, and MCTV)

The sign-up process will differ depending on your plan – check with your provider for full details. Cricket Wireless also includes the ad-supported version of HBO Max on its $60 per month plan.