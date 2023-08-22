In the early 2000s, the Percy Jackson books about the teenage son of the Greek god Poseidon were a smash hit. As well received as Rick Riordan’s novels were, the movie adaptations didn’t win over the hearts of either audiences nor critics.

Disney has decided to give the story a second life in the form of an exclusive streaming series. This gives the creators get more screen time and opportunities to cover Percy’s story.

The first season of the series will premiere on Disney+ just before Christmas. The first two episodes will release on Wednesday 20 December 2023. A further five episodes will land weekly on the service.

In the United States, you can get an ad-free Disney+ subscription for $10.99 monthly ($109.99 annually). The ad-supported package costs $7.99 per month. Meanwhile, a Disney+ subscription in the UK is priced at £7.99 per month (£79.90 per year).

Percy Jackson and the Olympians plot

Percy Jackson is a book series that tells the story of a boy who finds out that he is the son of Poseidon, the ancient god of the sea. Season one will be based on Riordan’s first volume, The Lightning Thief.

Teenage Perseus ‘Percy’ Jackson learns that he’s a demigod and begins to discover his divine powers. Unfortunately, Zeus, the supreme god, accuses Percy of stealing his thunder. A crazy chain of events puts at risk the safety of both the human world and supernatural beings.

Percy must set on a quest to find the missing artefact, which requires him to delve into the extraordinary world of gods, monsters, and fantastical creatures. Luckily, Percy teams up with his friends, Grover and Annabeth.

The Percy Jackson book series consists of six volumes:

The Lightning Thief

The Sea of Monsters

The Titan’s Curse

The Battle of the Labyrinth

The Last Olympian

It means there’s enough material for several seasons, providing Disney renews the show after the first instalment airs.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians trailer

The first teaser will give you a taste of what to expect from the new Disney+ series:

Here’s another teaser for the show:

Percy Jackson and the Olympians cast

The following cast members are confirmed to appear:

Walker Scobell – Percy Jackson

Leah Sava Jeffries – Annabeth Chase,

Aryan Simhadri – Grover Underwood

Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hermes

Megan Mullally – Alectoaka aka Mrs Dodds

Toby Stephens – Poseidon

Virginia Kull – Sally Jackson

Jason Mantzoukas – Dionysus aka Mr. D,

Jay Duplass – Hades

Glynn Turman – Chiron aka Mr. Brunner

Lance Reddick – Zeus

Adam Copeland – Ares

Charlie Bushnell – Luke Castellan,

Dior Goodjohn – Clarisse La Rue

Jessica Parker – Kennedy Medusa

Olivea Morton – Nancy Bobofit

Suzanne Cryer – Echidna

Timm Sharp Gabe – Ugliano

Timothy Omundson – Hephaestus

Percy Jackson and the Olympians comes from the showrunners Jonathon E. Steinberg and Dan Shotz. The series is written by Monica Owusu-Breen, Daphne Olive, Stewart Strandberg, Zoë Neary, Joe Tracz, and Xavier Stiles. Rick Riordan executive produces along with Steinberg and Shotz. The show is directed by James Bobin, Anders Engström and Jet Wilkinson.

