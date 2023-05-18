How to watch the next Sony State of Play

Just like the Nintendo Direct or Inside Xbox, the PlayStation State of Play videos give key updates for Sony fans, with new game reveals, details and more, so they’re essential viewing for anyone who wants to keep up with what’s coming next for PlayStation.

They’re easy to miss if you’re not paying attention though – so here’s when the next update takes place, what it’s about, and how to watch along live. You can also take a look at our picks of the best PlayStation 5 games overall, and how to watch the Behind the Sims summit.

When is the next Sony State of Play?

The next State of Play takes place on Wednesday 24 May 2023 at the following times:

10pm GMT (UK time)

1pm PT (West Coast US time)

5pm ET (East Coast US time)

11pm CET (Central Europe time)

The stream will last for just over an hour.

PlayStation Showcase broadcasts live next Wednesday, May 24 at 1pm Pacific Time: https://t.co/GZVl6Du3Mu pic.twitter.com/mdvIlLq3Ph — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 17, 2023

How to watch Sony’s State of Play

When the stream starts you’ll be able to watch it on the PlayStation YouTube and Twitch channels. We will embed the stream in this article closer to the event, so you can bookmark this page and come back to watch the State of Play stream when it airs.

What to expect from the next State of Play

The official PlayStation blog has teased that this will be a big event, focusing “on PS5 and PS VR2 games in development from top studios from around the world.”

That means that we could see news and footage for the likes of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, multiplayer games for The Last of Us and Horizon, and perhaps a remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. There is also a possibility of news about Death Stranding 2, Mortal Kombat 2 and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.