How to watch Peacock in the UK

If you’re a fan of Poker Face 30 Rock, The Office or SNL, then you should know about Peacock, NBC’s streaming service.

Peacock has loads of shows and movies available, and is the original home of the The Traitors (US). If you want to sign up from outside of America, then there are a few options to explore. Here is everything you need to know.

Is Peacock available in the UK?

Peacock content is now available in the UK via one of two ways. If you have a Sky TV package, then you can access its content via here. Alternatively, you can sign up for Now’s Entertainment Membership, which costs £9.99 per month.

Whilst some shows and movies are available on the UK version of Peacock, not everything is included. If you want full, unfiltered access, then you’ll need to sign up for the US version.

How to watch Peacock outside of the US using a VPN

To get access to Peacock US abroad you’ll need a VPN, either an iPhone or Android device and a PayPal account.

The first thing you’ll need to do is choose your VPN. There’s lots of options out there, but our top recommendations are NordVPN and ExpressVPN – both offer competitive pricing, good performance and a decent range of servers.

A VPN can unblock streaming services by making it appear as if you’re in US, regardless of where you actually live. You can take a look at further recommendations in our list of the best VPNs for streaming.

You’ll need to sign up for either Peacock Premium for $4.99 per month, or Peacock Premium Plus for $9.99 per month. The former is ad-supported, whilst the latter is ad-free.

However, if you want to sign up for Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus, then here is what you need to know.

How to register your payment details on Peacock US

We successfully managed to create a Peacock Premium account using an Android phone and both NordVPN and ExpressVPN on separate occasions

Here’s what you need to do once you’ve downloaded your VPN on your mobile device:

1. Launch your VPN on your iOS/Android device and connect to a US server Dominik Tomaszewski / Foundry There will be multiple servers to choose from, but NordVPN (and other services) typically select the fastest 2. Create a new Apple ID/Google Play account in your browser that’s tied to the US Hannah Cowton / Foundry Add in your name, birthday and choose an email address 3. Register your new account on your iOS/Android device app store Hannah Cowton/Foundry Ensure you are still connected to a US server on your VPN during this 4. Add PayPal as your method of payment Hannah Cowton / Foundry We have still been able to register a UK PayPal account on a US iOS/Play Store account during testing This should be under the section ‘Add Payment’ in iOS, and ‘Payment methods’ in Android 5. You should now have access to the US app store – download and install the Peacock app Hannah Cowton / Foundry If you don’t have access to the US app store, sign into your VPN on your PC and send the app to your phone via the web 6.

Create a new account in the Peacock app with your new email address and a password Hannah Cowton / Foundry Choose between the Premium and Premium Plus plans 7. Use PayPal as your method of payment Hannah Cowton / Foundry We were able to use this successfully on Android 8. Once your account is verified, you can sign in from your PC or laptop Jared Newman / Foundry We have had some trouble streaming from mobile, so we recommend using your PC/laptop for watching Peacock content using a VPN

During testing, I noticed that the Play Store did not change to the US version, even when creating a new account.

The way I got round this was by connecting to a VPN on my PC, signing into the Google Play Store US website, searching for the Peacock app and sending it to my phone (which was still connected to the VPN).

We have had reports of people not being able to install US streaming apps such as Max on iOS as the app store forces users to register their payment details within the app store, and doesn’t accept UK PayPal if you try to register with this account.

If this happens to you, we recommend purchasing US App Store credit via a digital gift card – which can be added as a US payment option.

This can be bought from places such as Walmart though there are other retailers available – you’ll need a website that allows you to pay with UK bank details.

If you set your email address as the recipient, the code to redeem the money will be sent to your inbox. When you come to add the payment information, select ‘redeem gift card or code’, and you should be able to add the money as credit on your account.

With this, you should then be able to sign up for a Peacock account and change your payment information back to your UK PayPal via the website to avoid having to pay for a new gift card every single time.