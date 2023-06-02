Summer Game Fest 2023: Everything you need to know

Summer Game Fest is the brainchild of Geoff Keighley, and will be the main gaming event of this season now that E3 is officially cancelled.

With announcements from Bethesda, Ubisoft and other major games studios, it is set to be a huge event for the gaming world.

The most important day will almost certainly be the giant kick-off stream spectacular, set to take place on Thursday 8 June 2023, which in the past has teased new game reveals, announcements and much more. Here’s everything you need to know about what’s happening, when, and how to watch it all.

What is Summer Game Fest?

Summer Game Fest is exactly what it sounds like: a celebration of all things videogame that runs through the month of June.

Launched in 2020 to make up for the cancellation of industry events ranging from E3 to the Fortnite World Cup, it’s returning in 2023 and will include news announcements, in-game events, special playable content and more.

When does Summer Game Fest take place?

The Summer Game Fest will kick off on 8 June 2023, and is currently scheduled to run until 12 June 2023.

See what’s next in video games when @summergamefest goes live!



🔹Thursday, June 8, Noon PT/3p ET

🔹Free livestream from @youtubetheater pic.twitter.com/cxpZlQk0fq — Summer Game Fest (@summergamefest) March 30, 2023

It’s possible that it may be extended if more events are announced amidst the cancellation of E3. Last year’s event ran throughout the month of June, so the same could happen again.

How to watch the Summer Game Fest launch stream

The most important event of the Summer Game Fest calendar is usually the launch event, which will feature “events, announcements and updates from more than 25 of the industry’s leading publishers, platforms and developers.”

This is really the only Summer Game Fest exclusive event, as everything following are other industry events and streams being promoted under the Summer Game Fest umbrella.

If you want to watch the kickoff event live, it takes place on 8 June 2022 at 12pm PT/3pm ET/8pm BST. The stream will be available on YouTube, as well as on Twitch, Facebook, Twitter and more.

We’ve embedded the stream below for easy viewing:

What are the other Summer Game Fest events?

Beyond the launch stream, Summer Game Fest is really a bit like E3: a branding banner that covers events from most of the big publishers and companies in the games industry this year.

Without an official E3 event, it’s likely that the Summer Games Fest will have a packed schedule. Here are all the events officially included in the Summer Game Fest right now, along with confirmed times:

Summer Game Fest schedule Event Date (UK) UK time (BST) EU time (CEST) East Coast US time (EDT) West Coast US time (PDT) Guerrilla Collective Showcase Wed 7 June 2023 17:00 18:00 12:00 (noon) 9:00 Summer Game Fest Launch Thurs 8 June 2023 20:00 21:00 15:00 12:00 (noon) Day of the Devs Thurs 8 June 2023 After Summer Game Fest “ “ “ Devolver Direct Thurs 8 June 2023 23:00 00:00 (midnight) 18:00 15:00 Tribeca Games Spotlight Fri 9 June 2023 20:00 21:00 15:00 12:00 (noon) Wholesome Games Direct Sat 10 June 2023 17:00 18:00 12:00 (noon) 9:00 Future Games Show Summer Showcase Sat 10 June 2023 18:00 19:00 13:00 10:00 Xbox Games Showcase & Starfield Direct Sun 11 June 2023 18:00 19:00 13:00 10:00 PC Gaming Show Sun 11 June 2023 21:00 22:00 16:00 13:00 UbiForward Mon 12 June 2023 18:00 19:00 13:00 10:00

You can always sign up for notifications from the Summer Game Fest site to make sure you don’t miss anything.