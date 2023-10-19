It’s no exaggeration to say that air fryers represent the biggest cooking revolution of the last decade. But is buying one the right choice for you? If you’re thinking of investing in one, we’ve got all the information you need to decide.

If you’d like to see some buying options, check out our round-up of the best air fryers we’ve reviewed.

Will an air fryer save you money?

Now that energy prices have rocketed, the answer is almost certainly, yes. In many cases, it will be a very significant saving. UK consumer watchdog Which? published the results of tests to calculate the cost of cooking various common dishes in an air fryer versus an electric oven:

Roast chicken:

Air fryer – 16p

Electric oven – 32p

Chips:

Air fryer – 8p

Electric oven – 24p

Baking a cake:

Air fryer – 6p

Electric oven – 19p

In the study, a 3-litre air fryer was used and it was significantly faster with as good, or better, results each time. Plenty of other studies show the same findings. Obviously, these figures will be different if you’re in the US, but the ratios will be very similar.

Still, there will be times when it’s cheaper to use your oven, for example when cooking large volumes of food, or batch cooking. There are other occasions, for example when baking one or two potatoes, where the cheapest option is to cook them in the microwave then finish them in the air fryer to crisp up the skin.

Before you can start making savings, however, you’ll need to factor in the cost of buying the air fryer in the first place. But the cost of electricity is now so high that even if you don’t have an air fryer, and have to buy one, you’ll still end up making back your investment and then starting to save money in a few months.

Emma Rowley / Foundry

When buying, remember that larger, more complicated air fryers will likely have a higher wattage and cost more to run. If you know the wattage of the appliance you want to buy, you can use an online electricity price calculator to find out what it will cost to run. All you’ll need to know is your electricity unit price and you’ll be able to easily work out its running cost.

For even more accurate running cost analysis, you can buy a smart plug that measures energy use and plug your air fryer into that before you use it. We’ve tested some of the best smart plugs around, if you need help choosing one.

What do air fryers do?

In some ways, the name is misleading. Air fryers don’t actually fry food at all. Instead, they cook using convection heating: circulating hot air around food. This gives a crispy, crunchy coating without the need to deep fry. It’s like cooking using the fan-assisted setting on your ordinary oven, but in a more compact form.

Look at air fried food and you’ll see the Maillard reaction at work. That’s the chemical effect produced between amino acids and reducing sugars that browns food and gives it a distinctive taste. In other words, an air fryer will provide the taste and texture of fried or roasted food, without you having to immerse your dinner in oil.

Are air fryers a healthier way to cook?

It really depends on what you’re comparing them against.

If you’re going to use your air fryer to cook items like oven-ready, batter-coated or crumb-coated fish, chicken nuggets or oven chips, they won’t make the items any healthier than cooking them in the oven.

But, if you were planning to deep- or shallow-fry food, you’ll save yourself a big calorie hit.

Deep fryers can use up to 50 times more oil than an air fryer. And although your food will only absorb a relatively small proportion of that oil, deep frying is still the most calorie-dense way to cook.

Frying food also produces acrylamide, a compound linked to cancer development. Air-frying may help to lower the amount of acrylamide in the food you cook. However, it won’t affect the formation of other harmful compounds associated with cooking foods at very high temperatures.

You’ll still also need to use some oil if you’re cooking fresh food, although it’ll only be between a teaspoon and a tablespoon if you’re making food from scratch. Pre-prepared items such as oven chips and nuggets won’t need added oil.

Alex Greenwood / Foundry

How does air frying compare with oven cooking?

Although there’s no health advantage to cooking oven-ready items in an air fryer, you’ll probably find that you can roast fresh items in an air fryer using less oil than you’d use in an oven. If you parboil potatoes and spray them with oil, you can pop them in an air fryer and get very crisp roast potatoes in around 25 minutes.

Another advantage is that air fryers get extremely hot very quickly, and the circulating air means that food will get perfectly browned all over. This means you’ll be able to cut your cooking time and up the crunchiness in the finished product. It also makes it easier to cook things like sweet potato fries, which can go limp in an oven.

An air fryer will be faster than oven cooking. Because of the quicker cooking time and the smaller size of an air fryer compared to your oven, it’s more energy efficient. This means that it’s a more environmentally-friendly cooking option and one that’ll save you money in the long run. It’s a good cooking appliance to use if you want to minimise electricity bills.

Like oven cooking, you’ll still need to keep an eye on your air frying food and probably turn it over once during the cooking process.

How does air frying compare with deep frying?

Although it’s much faster than baking in an oven, air frying will take twice as long as deep frying. On the plus side, it’s much easier to clean up afterwards and the appliance will contain the smell of fried food, so it won’t linger around your home the way pan- or deep-fried food does.

What can you cook in an air fryer?

The obvious items are chicken, chips, frozen burgers, plus other frozen food like nuggets and fish fingers.

Fresh fish, including salmon, can also be air fried. So can bacon. Most meat dishes can be prepared in an air fryer, although you’ll have to cut down your cooking time and change the temperature. You can roast potatoes and other vegetables.

You can also use it in more inventive ways, for example to make homemade crisps, toasted seeds and nuts.

If you get a compatible baking pan, you can make baked goods, including cookies, cakes and desserts. They will be done more quickly, using much less power than the oven.

My personal air fryer favourites are toasted cheese sandwiches (use a toothpick to hold it together) and crispy gnocchi (par-boil it first).

Finally, it’s very handy to heat up leftovers – especially leftover pizza, which isn’t very microwave-friendly.

What can’t you cook in an air fryer?

You only really need to avoid foods that’ll melt (cheese and homemade batter) or food that’ll get blown around (leafy dishes tend not to work very well). Still, if you adjust your recipe, you can cook items in a homemade breadcrumb mix, and anything with a cheese filling is fine.

There are better ways to cook broccoli and similar vegetables, which can dry out or wind up soggy.

Dry food coated in seasoning will end up losing its seasoning as it cooks.

And if you like a rare burger or steak, forget it. By the time the outside has browned, the inside of the meat will be well done.

That being said, there are recipes for all kinds of air-fried foods, including some of the above, so technique is important and you may just have to experiment to see what works for you.

Emma Rowley / Foundry

How do you clean an air fryer?

Air fryers are easy to clean and should be cleaned properly after each use. The pan, tray and basket can be washed in warm water and washing-up liquid or (most) can go into the dishwasher. The appliance itself should be unplugged and wiped down after use and the heating element regularly cleaned with a soft brush.

Like other counter-top appliances, an air fryer should stand on a heatproof surface.

How large is an air fryer?

Air fryers come in different sizes, so you need to take into account both the external dimensions (do you have space for it?) and the internal space (is it large enough to contain the portion sizes you’ll most often prepare?).

One of the limitations of an air fryer is that if food is crowded inside, the cooking performance will be affected. It cooks by circulating hot air, so if the air can’t get to the food, it won’t cook properly. If you’re mulling over size options, where you have the space, we’d suggest opting for the larger model. But bear in mind that this will mean it costs slightly more to run.

If you’re in the US, cooking capacity will usually be shown in quarts. The majority of air fryers range from 3-6 QTs, although you can buy smaller appliances if you cook for one and have limited space at home. A 6QT air fryer will provide enough space to cook a whole chicken. XL air fryers can be as large as 9-10QTS, although most of the bigger ones split their cooking space between two drawers which you can control separately.

Dual drawer or basket air fryers solve the biggest problem of air fryers, which is that you can only cook one dish at a time in them. Buy a dual drawer appliance and you’ll be able to cook two dishes simultaneously, using different temperatures. Most also have a “sync finish” option that’ll mean that both dishes are ready at the same time, for the easiest cooking and dishing up possible.

In the UK, the internal capacity of most air fryers ranges from approximately 1.5 litres to 5.5 litres, although XL air fryers will give you almost double that space, but again, often split into two drawers. At the smaller end, you’ll be able to cook a side dish like fries for one to two people. At the larger end, you’ll be able to cook a main course for four people. You’ll need an internal capacity of 5.5-6 litres to cook an entire chicken.

In terms of counter space, bear in mind that it’ll need several inches of free space around it while it’s in operation.

Where can you buy an air fryer?

Air fryers are now available from most online retailers. Most prices cluster at around $100/£100, although you can buy them much more cheaply. At the budget end of the range, you’ll get a basic air fryer with a smaller internal capacity. At the top end of the range, you’ll get more internal space, digital controls, preset cooking programmes, plus other cooking options, such as grilling and baking.

US retailers

UK retailers

To see our recommended air fryers, check out our round-up of the best air fryers we’ve tested.