One of the big attractions of Apple products is the way they seamlessly share information between devices. It’s always felt like Microsoft has been playing catch-up in that regard, with Android as the only rival in the phone space complicating matters.

However, that began to change with the introduction of ‘Your Phone’ in 2018. This simple app allowed Windows 10 users to access and respond to key information from their phone without ever leaving the desktop. Initial functionality was limited, but it’s become a powerful companion app that can be valuable to many people.

Microsoft rebranded the app as ‘Phone Link’ in 2022, giving it a new design that’s more in keeping with Windows 11‘s aesthetic. Phone Link was exclusive to Android phones for a long time, but it now works with an iPhone too.

But Phone Link works with both operating systems, as well as a wide range of Android smartphones. However, some functionality remains exclusive to selected Samsung handsets and the Surface Duo & Duo 2.

Here’s everything you need to know about Phone Link, including what the recent updates bring to the table.

What is Phone Link on Windows?

Available for Windows 11 and Windows 10, Phone Link is one of the apps that’s pre-installed when you buy a Windows laptop or PC. As the new name suggests, this offers an easy way to link your smartphone and Windows desktop. It’s not quite on the same level as between Apple devices, but useful nonetheless.

The current iteration of Phone Link allows you to remotely access many of your phone’s most popular functions. These include viewing and responding to notifications, making phone calls and sending texts. You can also control quick settings, manage photos and run Android apps, although the latter is now natively supported in Windows 11.

However, only a select few phones include a ‘Link to Windows’ feature built directly into the device’s settings. This aims to make the process of moving content or using mobile apps on the desktop feel seamless. Recent Samsung flagships are supported, alongside the company’s foldables and both generations of Surface Duo.

Does Phone Link work with iPhone?

Yes. For a long time, Phone Link was only available with Android phones.

But in May 2023, Microsoft added compatibility with iOS devices to the app. The iPhone is fully compatible with all the core features, meaning it’s finally possible to use Apple’s handset with a Windows desktop.

How to use Phone Link with an Android phone

Setting up Phone Link is relatively straightforward. Remember, the app is pre-installed on some devices, making this process quicker. But here’s the full method for any Android phone with access to the Google Play Store:

On your computer, search for ‘Phone Link’ and click the relevant option From the introductory screen, click ‘Android’

Anyron Copeman / Foundry

On your Android phone, paste aka.ms/yourpc into your browser and follow the instructions. You should be redirected to the Google Play Store

Download the Link to Windows app if it hasn’t been already. Once complete, tap ‘Open’ and then ‘Link your phone and PC’ You should see a message saying ‘Is the QR code on your PC ready?’. Tap continue Accept any required permissions, then hold your phone up to the QR code on your computer to scan it. If that doesn’t work, you may need to enter a PIN instead

Tap continue on your phone, then Continue on your desktop

That’s it! Most functions are now available, although you’ll need to pair via Bluetooth and give further permissions for call access.

How to use Phone Link with an iPhone

The steps with an iPhone are a bit different:

On your computer, search for ‘Phone Link’ and click the relevant option From the introductory screen, click ‘iPhone’

Anyron Copeman / Foundry

If prompted, turn on Bluetooth

Anyron Copeman / Foundry

On your iPhone, open the camera app and hover it over the QR code on the Windows device to scan it

Anyron Copeman / Foundry

Open the link when prompted, then click ‘Continue’. Turn on Bluetooth if prompted and tap ‘Pair’ If the number you’re seeing on your iPhone is the same as on Windows, tap ‘Pair’ on the latter

Anyron Copeman / Foundry

From the next screen on your Windows device, accept the permissions

That’s it! You should now see a screen which looks something like the below.

Microsoft