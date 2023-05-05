Google’s annual developer conference is just around the corner. The company has confirmed key details and sent out invitations for Google I/O 2023, but what can we expect from the event in California?

While there is a live event this year, only a handful of people will be invited to attend in person. But you can register to join in from home, or simply watch the livestream. Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Google I/O 2023?

In 2023, Google I/O is confirmed to take place on Wednesday 10 May.

The main keynote will begin at 10am PST in Canada, which translates to 1pm EST or 6pm BST.

If the 2022 event is anything to go by, it’ll last for around two hours.

How to watch Google I/O 2023

Google has made it easy for anyone to watch the keynote. A livestream is scheduled via the Google YouTube channel, but you can start watching without even leaving this page – the stream is embedded below.

But if you’d like a more hands-on experience, anyone can register to take part in Google I/O via the Google website. This gets you access to extra sessions and the chance to join online communities.

What to expect from Google I/O 2023

Google I/O is primarily focused on developers, but the main keynote will include plenty of announcements that are relevant to consumers.

Undoubtedly the most exciting is the Pixel Fold, Google’s first ever foldable. After months of leaks, Google has confirmed that we’ll “hear more about the Pixel Fold at Google I/O”. It might not be available immediately, but an official teaser video ahead of the event indicates a launch is imminent:

All the leaks point to it being a book-style foldable, with rumours suggesting a 5.8in cover display that opens out to a 7.7in inner screen. A Tensor chip and four cameras are expected, but plenty of details are yet to be confirmed.

The mid-range Pixel 7a is will also definitely launch, with plenty of leaks suggesting a very similar design to the Pixel 7. We may also hear more about the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, even if they don’t officially launch until later in the year.

Elsewhere, Android 14 is likely to be officially announced. Developer previews are already available on recent Pixel phones, but it’s expected to get a full launch at I/O ahead of availability later in 2023. A new share window, satellite calling, predictive back navigation (get a preview of the previous screen before going ahead) and the Nearby Share feature being limited to Google phones (rather than available to all Android handsets) have all been rumoured.

But plenty more features are expected, including those focused on AI. Google’s Bard chatbot was released recently, and it looks set to be integrated into Android and the Google Assistant soon. However, the latter may get other new features, too.

We may see an update to Google’s Wear OS software for smartwatches, but new wearable hardware is also possible.

We’ll be covering the big news here on Tech Advisor, so check back for all the key details.

