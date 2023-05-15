When it aired, Crisis on Infinite Earths was one of the most popular crossovers in superhero history. Not only did it combine the might of five DC shows across The CW, but it also dealt with one of the most dramatic storylines from the original comics that held nothing back when it came to the fates of popular characters.

If you’re new, then watching every episode of Crisis on Infinite Earths in order may be a little confusing. This isn’t a standalone series; viewers have to skip between various shows to catch all five episodes. This is made all the more messy by the fact that the episodes are spread across multiple streaming services.

How to watch Crisis on Infinite Earths in order

There are five episodes to watch, all embedded within the Arrowverse series. Here are which episodes and seasons you need to watch:

Part 1 – Supergirl, Season 5, Episode 9

Part 2 – Batwoman, Season 1, Episode 9

Part 3 – The Flash, Season 6, Episode 9

Part 4 – Arrow, Season 8, Episode 8

Part 5 – Legends of Tomorrow, Special Episode (prelude to Season 5)

What do I need to catch up on?

If you’ve not kept up with all the Arrowverse shows in their entirety (we can’t blame you, it is a lot) then here are the key episodes you should check out before you start watching Crisis on Infinite Earths.

Firstly, 2018’s crossover event Elseworlds is worth catching up on, as it introduces several plot points and characters that are revisited in the Crisis storyline. Plus, you’ll also get to see some of the character interactions and existing relationship dynamics.

You can get away without watching the latest seasons of Supergirl, Batwoman and Legends Of Tomorrow, but it’s worth watching the most recent series of both Arrow and The Flash, and the series 7 finale of Arrow to understand exactly what’s going on.

In addition, Black Lightning’s Earth Crisis episode (season 3, episode 9) directly precedes Part Three of Crisis on Infinite Earths, so you may want to consider adding that to your watch list after watching Part 2. You can catch up on that episode of Black Lighting on Netflix.

Where to watch all the Crisis on Infinite Earths episodes

In the UK, there are currently four episodes of Crisis on Infinite Earths that are available to watch on Sky Max and through Now’s Entertainment Membership (£9.99 per month). Sky subscribers should be able to find it in the library, and Now streaming owners can watch the episodes via the link below:

E4 has the rights to Batwoman and was airing the episodes on a weekly basis. Part 2 was available on All 4, but sadly this episode has now expired. However, if you have a cable package with Virgin, you can watch Part 2 via the Virgin Go app which is linked below:

There are three parts of the Crisis saga available on Netflix US. Whilst it isn’t free to sign up for Netflix, if you already have a UK account, you can access Netflix US pretty easily by downloading a VPN.

Using a VPN assigns the user a brand new IP address, which allows the user to appear as if they’re browsing from another country.

For the best range of services, performance and price, we recommend downloading NordVPN, or ExpressVPN. You can check out other options on our list of the best VPNs for streaming. We also have a list of free VPNs. However, the limited range of servers will make streaming quite difficult.

Simply download a VPN, choose a US server, open up a new browser and head on over to the Netflix website and sign in to your profile as you usually would. If you’d like more detailed instructions, you can find these in our guide to watching Netflix US in the UK. If you’re in the US, you should be able to access Netflix just as you usually would.

Sadly, Supergirl and Batwoman aren’t available on Netflix US. However, it is available on HBO Max, which costs $14.99 per month for ad-free viewing, or $9.99 per month for ad-free. Signing up for an account abroad is a little more complicated though – check out our full guide to watching HBO Max in the UK for more information.

Here are the links to the Crisis episodes on Netflix US and HBO Max:

Where to buy episodes of Crisis on Infinite Earths

If using the above method isn’t suitable, then both UK and US viewers can purchase individual episodes of Crisis on Infinite Earths through both Amazon UK and Amazon US.

Alternatively, in the UK you can go old school and buy all the episodes on the official Crisis on Infinite Earths DVD, which also has some extra featurettes. You can get this from Amazon UK and HMV.