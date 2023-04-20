The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer is the spin-off charity show of The Great British Bake Off. It still has all the same soggy bottoms, collapsing cakes and innuendos, but all the contestants in the tent are famous. Previous bakers on the series include Daisy Ridley, Michael Sheen and James McAvoy.

The main series is usually syndicated on Netflix US for audiences in the States. However, The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer only airs on Channel 4 – mainly because the charity drive is UK-based. As Channel 4 is a British channel, the show is only available in the UK.

Fortunately, we’ve found a solution to make sure you can watch The Great Celebrity Bake Off, no matter where you are in the world. Here is how you can watch it, and everything we know about the next series.

We also have a similar guide for watching Taskmaster from outside of the UK.

When do new episodes of The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2023 air?

All five episodes of The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer have now aired on Channel 4.

The lineup included Friends star and actor David Schwimmer, Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson and reality star Gemma Collins. Take a look at all the bakers below:

Say hello to our baking friends. Meet the stars hitting the Bake Off Tent to raise some dough for a very special cause!



The Great Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off. Coming soon to @Channel4. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/7BiWuVCEQs — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) February 7, 2023

How to watch The Great Celebrity Bake Off with a VPN

If you want to watch The Great Celebrity Bake Off on Channel 4 from outside the UK, then you’ll need a VPN.

If you’re unfamiliar, a VPN (virtual private network) routes your internet connection through a server. You can choose from different servers around the world, but as the Channel 4 website is exclusive to the UK, you’ll need to pick a UK sever to watch The Great Celebrity Bake Off.

This means that when you sign up for an account with Channel 4, the website won’t recognise your location – you could based in the US, or anywhere else in the world. It will still think you’re based in the UK, so you should be able to sign up for an account without being blocked.

We have found that NordVPN has reliably unblocked the service numerous times. It is easy to use, and provides a range of servers to choose from. Plus, it has some competitive pricing, especially if you commit to a multi-year plan (however, there are monthly rolling plans available).

If you want to see what other options are out there, take a look at our list of the best VPNs for streaming video.

Once you have your chosen VPN, simply install it onto your device – most work on PC, Mac, iOS, Android, TV, Firestick and more.

Here are the steps you need to take. We tested this method successfully using a laptop and NordVPN:

At a glance Tools required: NordVPN, Channel 4 website or app, smartphone or PC/laptop 1. Sign up for NordVPN Jim Martin / Foundry NordVPN selects the two-year plan by default, but you can also opt for one-year and one-month plans. Follow the steps to create a new account and sign up for a subscription 2. Install NordVPN Jim Martin / Foundry If you’re on PC, head to the NordVPN website, log in to your account and then download the PC app under the section labelled ‘Downloads’ If you’re on a smartphone or tablet, then just search for NordVPN in the app store 3. Connect to a UK server on your chosen VPN Dominik Tomaszewski / Foundry Many VPNs have numerous servers to choose from, so if one doesn’t work you can try another 4. Head to the Channel 4 website or app Hannah Cowton / Foundry With your UK VPN server, you should now be able to access the Channel 4 website – click on ‘Sign in to My4’ 5. On the sign in page, select ‘I don’t have an account and I’d like to register’ Hannah Cowton / Foundry If you already have a Channel 4 account, simply sign in with your usual details 6. Choose an email address and password for your account Hannah Cowton / Foundry It is free to sign up for an account 7. Hannah Cowton / Foundry You’ll need a UK postcode for the address Channel 4 will send a confirmation email to your email once you are signed up 8. Search for The Great Celebrity Bake Off Hannah Cowton / Foundry Channel 4 requires you to turn off any ad-blockers – which includes any optional ad-blocking in your VPN – so make sure you do that before trying to watch If you still can’t connect, try a different server within your VPN until you find one that works for you

Please note that this is against All 4’s terms of service, so proceed at your own risk.

Watch The Great British Baking Show on Netflix

Whilst the Celebrity series isn’t available to watch on Netflix, you can always watch the main series – The Great British Baking Show – on this streaming platform. If you’re not signed up, accounts start from US$9.99 per month, and you can sign up on the Netflix website.

In addition, if you’re not in the US but have a Netflix account, you can also watch The Great British Baking Show on this streaming service through using a VPN. Simply download your VPN, connect to a US server, sign in to Netflix as usual and search for The Great British Baking Show. You can find more in our guide to watching Netflix US from abroad.